Ohio State Standout Reacts to NFL Reunion With Former Buckeyes Teammate
The New York Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year contract in NFL free agency, meaning that Fields will be reuniting with his former Ohio State Buckeyes teammate in wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Fields and Wilson played two seasons together at Columbus in 2019 and 2020 and formed a pretty strong connection, especially in their second year as a tandem.
Now, they will get to rekindle their magic with the Jets, and Wilson seems pretty pumped, taking to social media to express his excitement.
"What u mad ab. U know what time it is," Wilson posted on X.
Fields enjoyed a spectacular debut campaign at Ohio State in 2019, throwing for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns, leading the Big Ten in both categories. He then totaled 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign before entering the NFL Draft.
Meanwhile, Wilson logged 30 catches for 432 yards and five scores in 2019 and followed that up by catching 43 passes for 723 yards while reaching the end zone six times the next year.
But while Wilson has certainly found success in the pros, posting three straight 1,000-yard campaigns to begin his NFL tenure, Fields hasn't experienced the same type of prosperity.
The 26-year-old is now on his third NFL team, as he began his career with the Chicago Bears and spent three seasons there before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason.
Fields has shown flashes of talent, but overall, he has largely labored, accumulating 45 passing touchdowns and 31 interceptions over four professional seasons.
We'll see if rejoining forces with Wilson can help Fields elevate his game in 2025.
