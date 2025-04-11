Ohio State Star's Plummeting NFL Draft Stock is Beyond Strange
The Ohio State Buckeyes just won a national championship, and while they were loaded from top to bottom, it was really Ohio State's defense that stole the show.
The Buckeyes boasted the top-ranked defense in the country, and it was thanks mostly to a dominant defensive front that made life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.
A huge part of that defensive line was JT Tuimoloau, who racked up 61 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks this past year, rattling off 5.5 sacks during Ohio State's College Football Playoff run.
Tuimoloau entered the 2024 campaign widely viewed as a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but somehow, the general consensus now is that the 21-year-old will be a Day 2 pick.
How did Tuimoloau's stock drop after such a fantastic year and a marvelous showing when it mattered most? Not only that, but there are some who feel that Tuimoloau will be drafted toward the back end of the third round.
In a recent three-round mock draft published by Joe DeLeone of Pro Football Network, Tuimoloau is predicted to go 93rd overall to the New Orleans Saints.
Is it actually possible that the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive end will slip that far later this month? It just seems ridiculous given how brilliant he was this past season.
Yes, this upcoming class is pretty deep at edge rusher, but Tuimoloau may very well be one of the best all-around pass rushers available, and if he does plummet toward the very end of Day 2, some team is going to land a massive steal.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
