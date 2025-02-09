Ohio State Buckeyes' Rising Star Reveals Huge Goal for 2025
The Ohio State Buckeyes are losing a plethora of players to the NFL Draft this April, and many of those departures will come on the defensive side of the ball.
As a result, Ohio State will need some of its unproven players to step up in 2025, and one name in particular is generating some buzz: defensive tackle Kayden McDonald.
McDonald definitely showed some flashes this past season, logging 19 tackles, a couple of tackles for loss and a pass defended in limited action.
But with Tyleik Williams set to make the jump to the pros, the Buckeyes will need another big body to fill the interior, and McDonald seems to feel he is ready for the job.
Not only that, but McDonald feels he will be so productive that he will be able to head to the NFL Draft next spring.
“I just want to be a leader and step up for that. I want to be the leader for the D-line,” McDonald said, via Eleven Warriors. “I want to also be the leader of the defense. I feel like I can do that and get better in the offseason every day. The goal for next year will be to go to the NFL Draft, but God got me. I’ll lean on my brothers every day to make sure I’m safe.”
McDonald is heading into his junior campaign, so he is certainly running out of time to make a significant impact at Columbus. But there is no question that he had some moments in 2024, like when he came up with a huge stop in Ohio State's win over Penn State.
The Buckeyes are one of the best recruiting schools in the country, so obviously, they saw something in McDonald when they landed him for the class of 2023.
We'll see if McDonald can deliver next season.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
READ MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Have Promising Outlook for 2026 Four-Star Defender
READ MORE: Ohio State Receives Promising Update on Four-Star Recruit
READ MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Earns Eye-Popping NFL Comparison
READ MORE: Ohio State Legend Drops Epic Take on Buckeyes RBs
READ MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Makes Heartwarming Move After Big Contract