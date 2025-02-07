Ohio State Legend Drops Epic Take on Buckeyes RBs
The Ohio State Buckeyes just won their first national championship in a decade, and a big reason for that was the efforts of running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.
Both playmakers were pivotal in Ohio State's run, taking turns exchanging game-breaking plays throughout the regular season and the College Football Playoff.
Now, the two halfbacks will be heading into the NFL, and Buckeyes legend Eddie George feels that the future is bright for both of them.
"I'm a big fan of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson," George said on the Stripe Sports Podcast. "I think they both have matured into quality backs. I'm glad to see they had opportunities to run the football, but once both were involved in the passing game, pass blocking – Quinshon Judkins is a grown man, and TreVeyon Henderson on the edges in terms of the passing game and being a receiver out of the backfield is amazing."
George then provided individual assessments of both players, starting with Henderson.
"TreVeyon showed that he has breakaway speed, but he can hit it between the tackles, and he has answers for a defense that makes him check his feet. He can bounce to the second hole and find it," George said.
He went into even deeper detail on Judkins.
"Quinshon, if a guy is unblocked, he's gonna run through that first guy," George said. "He will make you miss with power or speed. I think Quinshon is a 1,500 to 2,000-yard running back, given the right system in the league next year. He can be that bellhorse guy. If the show is all his, he can deliver for you. I think he does everything well – breakaway speed, great balance, great vision. He's got the ability to break tackles in between the tackles and inflict pain on defenders."
While neither Judkins nor Henderson are typically viewed as a top-three running back in this year's draft class, they both are generally expected to be no later than Day 2 picks.
We'll see where each Ohio State star ends up in April.
