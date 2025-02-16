Ohio State's Will Howard Sees NFL Draft Stock Continue to Ascend
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard certainly did his draft stock a huge favor in the College Football Playoff, as he was masterful in leading Ohio State to a national championship.
While Howard is still not viewed as a first-round talent, there are some who believe that Howard could now be a Day 2 pick, which is a massive boost from where most saw him heading into 2024.
As a matter of fact, in a recent mock draft conducted by Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team, the Pittsburgh Steelers are being projected to select Howard with the 83rd pick, which is a relatively early third-round selection.
The Steelers have quite the conundrum under center right now, as both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are slated to be free agents. So there exists a world in which Pittsburgh could draft Howard and place him at quarterback for 2025.
It's amazing how fast Howard's draft stock has ascended considering where he was back in August, where some weren't even sure if Ryan Day would name him the Buckeyes' starter for the year.
Howard responded by throwing for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 73 percent of his passes—an Ohio State record—and elevating his game when it counted most in the College Football Playoff.
In a draft class that is pretty short on elite quarterback talent, it stands to reason that Howard could be one of the first signal-callers off the board, even if it isn't until Round 3.
We'll see where Howard lands this April.
