Dwayne Haskins Named Starter Sunday vs. Seattle

The former Buckeye was benched after four games, but he's back in the saddle in a critical game for Washington this week because Alex Smith is injured.

The Washington Football Team is turning back to former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins this weekend in its critical game against the Seattle Seahawks.

With Alex Smith battling a strained right calf, Washington is giving Haskins another chance to show that he could be the quarterback of the future in the nation's capital. The hometown-kid hasn't started since Week 4 when Baltimore came to town and won 31-17.

Washington has turned its season around nicely after a miserable start. WFT lost seven of eight games, but have ripped off four consecutive wins - including three straight road games - to suddenly lead the NFC East. One of those wins stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers, handing them their first loss of the season after an 11-0 start.

Despite losing twice to the Giants, Washington leads New York by one game in the division with three to play.

ESPN's John Keim is reporting that part Haskins was originally benched because head coach Ron Rivera and others in the organization weren't happy with Haskins' preparation while away from the team facility.

Haskins came on last Sunday for Smith, who's been bothered by a sore calf now for a little while. Haskins was 7-for-12 passing for 51 yards in his limited time against the 49ers. In five games this season, he's completed nearly 61 percent of his passes for 990 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

----

You may also like:

Report: Ohio State Football Dealing with More Positive CoVID-19 Cases

Offensive Grades for Ohio State Class of 2021 on National Signing Day

Film Room: Breaking Down Ohio State WR Commit Emeka Egbuka

Brian Hartline is a Semifinalist for National Assistant Coach of the Year

Ohio State Won't Make Excuses for Their Lack of Games Played

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook