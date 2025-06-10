Ohio State Football's Caleb Downs Given Massive Title ahead of 2025 Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to bring in two of the best players the program has ever seen during the 2024 offseason. Adding transfer safety Caleb Downs and freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith helped propel the program to a national championship last season.
With each having yet to hit that third season at the collegiate level, both will be back in Columbus for a chance to repeat. Losing Will Howard will create a gap, but with Downs leading the secondary and Smith being the most dangerous offensive weapon in the country, this team has the potential to again sit atop college football.
Having transferred from Alabama during the 2024 offseason, Downs was a star even as a freshman with the Crimson Tide, ending the season with an SEC-high 70 solo tackles. At Ohio State, he went for 82 combined tackles (eight of which went for a loss), and two interceptions. With Lathan Ransom, who was taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Buckeyes had a dynamic safety duo.
Downs has been dubbed the best defensive player in the country by Pro Football Focus, and they heap quite the praise on the star, especially when looking forward to when he could be taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Buckeyes had the best defense in the country last season, but losing Jim Knowles to Penn State and adding Matt Patricia could impact those game plans. Downs is certain to have a say in how the defense operates, and the 2025 season will be a terrific show of his leadership potential, especially if he's primed to be a top-10 pick.
An All-American safety, Downs was the No. 1 safety and the No. 8 overall recruit in the Class of 2023. Downs and the Buckeyes will meet the No. 1 overall recruit of that class, Arch Manning, when they open their season with the Texas Longhorns on August 30.