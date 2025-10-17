Ohio State football lands major 5-star defensive commit Jameer Whyce
The wins just keep piling up for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
However, this time it comes from a headline built off the field.
On Thursday, Oct. 16, it was announced that the No. 33 overall recruit and No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2028 class, five-star defensive lineman Jameer Whyce, was committing to the Buckeyes. Whyce comes in at 6'5", 270 pounds, and is an Ohio native, hailing from Trotwood.
When joining the Buckeyes, due to his immense size, he is expected to play at defensive tackle. He will be under the defensive line coach, Larry Johnson, at Ohio State.
Notable offers he received include ones from Big Ten opponent Illinois, ACC's Louisville, and in-state programs: Toledo, Ohio University and Miami University, all MAC schools. His official offer from Ohio State came in early June this past summer, with his decision to commit coming just months later.
Whyce has been a major piece for his high school team, Trotwood-Madison, since he joined the varsity roster in his freshman season.
Right now, there is no question that he has the physical attributes needed to be a major piece for the Buckeyes. Fortunately, since he is a 2028 commit, he still has a few more years to develop and grow on his technical side.
It's been a great week for the Buckeyes, as Whyce is the third recruit this week to commit. He is joining 2026 offensive tackle Landry Brede and safety Khmari Bing.
Bing decommitted from Maryland just a short few days ago before committing to joining the Buckeyes. He was drawing major attention from the University of Alabama and ranks as the nation’s No. 89 safety and No. 22 player in Maryland.
Brede is in a similar boat as he flipped from NC State to Ohio State. He received an offer from the Buckeyes roughly a month ago, causing questions to arise on whether he would reopen his commitment and take a look at Columbus. Well, he did, and it was certainly good for the Buckeyes.
Getting both Brede and Bing added to the 2026 class is huge for Buckeye football, bringing the total number of recruits up to 21 so far.
While the current roster continues to find wins on the field, amassing a record of 6-0 through the first seven weeks of the season, it's obvious the coaching staff are building up an eye-catching future as well.
This coming weekend the team is gearing up to take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Oct. 18, with kickoff slated for 3:30 p.m.