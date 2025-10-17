Ohio State football lands major 5-star defensive commit Jameer Whyce

BREAKING: Elite 2028 DL Jameer Whyce has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’5 270 DL from Trotwood, OH chose the Buckeyes over Miami and Maryland



He’s ranked as the No. 9 Recruit in the 2028 class (per Rivals Industry)https://t.co/6MKIPHZi70 pic.twitter.com/85HHARfEV5