Updated Odds to Win College Football National Championship

Taking a look at the latest future odds to win the College Football Playoff, and where Ohio State is positioned after the recent loss.

Ohio State may have endured a disappointing loss to Oregon, but the sky shouldn’t be falling in Columbus just yet. The Buckeyes are still among the betting favorites to win the 2021-22 national title.

SEC powerhouses Alabama and Georgia remain the lead dogs, but Ohio State and Clemson are currently tied as the third favorite to hoist the trophy.

Here are the latest future odds, per SI Sportsbook:

Alabama (+200)

Georgia (+275)

Ohio State (+700)

Clemson (+700)

Oklahoma (+800)

Oregon (+2000)

Florida (+4000)

Texas A&M (+4000)

Penn State (+5000)

Iowa (+6000)

Notre Dame (+6600)

Now, the Buckeyes still have plenty of work to do before even thinking about playing on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium come January. But you have to feel somewhat optimistic seeing those odds after Ohio State was just gashed by Oregon.

Speaking of the Ducks, 20/1 seems like a pretty decent price for a team that just came in the Horseshoe, ran wild on offense, survived defensively without Kayvon Thibodeaux or Justin Flowe, and has a pretty favorable schedule in the Pac-12. I mean, they wouldn’t even have to play USC (who was just blown out and fired its head coach) until the league’s title game.

But circling back… if you think Ohio State is going to rebound and eventually kick into gear, then go sprinkle a little cheese on the Buckeyes at 7/1.

