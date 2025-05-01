Ohio State's Towering Offensive Recruit Gets Honest on Choosing Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes landed one of the most intriguing prospects of the 2026 recruiting class earlier this offseason, securing mammoth offensive tackle Sam Greer.
Greer stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 310 pounds and isn't even out of high school yet, so you can understand the hype surrounding the Ohio native.
Ohio State has also been criticized in recent years for not being able to nab top offensive line recruits, so bagging a unique four-star talent like Greer is significant.
Greer, who is also a terrific basketball player, opened up on why he chose the Buckeyes during a recent one-on-one interview with Eleven Warriors.
“It’s the Buckeyes, they’re national champs,” Greer said. “They’ve had so many guys come through, especially the two guys that were first-rounders (in the NFL Draft). They’ve had a lot of linemen get drafted. Really, it was just their background with that and I’m hoping I can be the next one. It’s great having a community to support me (being from Ohio), I have a whole bunch of friends and family that are excited to come watch me play.”
Ohio State just saw two of its offensive linemen get selected in the first round of the draft, as both Donovan Jackson and Josh Simmons came off the board on Day 1 last week.
The Buckeyes obviously won't be able to see Greer get on the field until 2026, but it will certainly be exciting when he does.
Perhaps Ohio State is finally starting to shed the recent stigma that it struggles in putting together stout units in the trenches.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ryan Day's Relationship With Ohio State Fans Has Changed, But Pressure Will Always Be There
MORE: Jeremiah Smith Hints at Huge Addition for Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Opens Up About Ohio State's Will Howard
MORE: Predicting Who Ryan Day Will Name Ohio State Buckeyes' Starting QB
MORE: Ohio State HC Exposes the Buckeyes' Secret to Recruiting