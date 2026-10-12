Ohio State's Win Against Maryland Revealed Why They are National Championship Threats

The Buckeyes picked up a huge win against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, and for one of the first times this season, it felt like the Buckeyes were fully back.

What does this mean going forward?

It now feels like the Buckeyes are back to being a big threat in the National Championship picture. They put the entire college football world on notice against Maryland and now have all the momentum in the world on their side.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) stands for “Carmen Ohio” after defeating the Maryland Terrapins in the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Oct. 10, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The one key to this game was the run game felt like it was truly back at full strength. Bo Jackson and the offensive line seemed like they had found the chemistry they had been looking for all season.

The Maryland game was the first time that any Ohio State running back had rushed for over 100 yards in a game this season. This unlocked the full potential of the Buckeyes offense, which was already top ten in all of college football.

It also seemed like the defense took a step in the right direction against Maryland. They held the Terrapins to 146 total yards and only 2.8 yards per play. If they can continue that shutdown play on the defensive side, they become almost unstoppable.

You already struggled to count the Buckeyes out of the National Championship picture because of Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith who are both in the Heisman conversation. They are just such a dynamic duo it is hard to slow them down no matter how many bodies you throw Smiths way.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. Ohio State won 37-9. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The win against Maryland was good for the Buckeyes, now it's time for their next big test.

They travel to Indiana to take on the Hoosiers in a top-five matchup in the AP Poll. The Buckeyes already feel like a big threat to win a National Championship; a win over Indiana just confirms that they are.

The one thing that could slow down the Buckeyes is injuries. They dealt with quite a bit against Maryland, but they had some young guys step up to the plate and hit it out of the park.

Chris Henry Jr. being one of those guys.

Oct 10, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (15) celebrates a long reception during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They played the Terrapins without Brandon Inniss, and while Henry only had one catch, he still made a huge impact. It showed that the Buckeyes had depth on their roster, which makes them even tougher to game plan for.

There were a lot of doubters who thought the Buckeyes lost a step in 2026; this win against Maryland completely flipped the narrative the other direction.