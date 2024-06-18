Buckeyes Now

Ohio State vs. Texas A&M Gameday Date Revealed

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play the Texas A&M Aggies in a non-conference matchup next season.

Mar 26, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jake Diebler talks to forward Jamison Battle (10) during the second half of the NIT quarterfinals against the Georgia Bulldogs at Value City Arena. Ohio State lost 79-77. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA
Jake Diebler already confirmed that his Ohio State Buckeyes will be visiting the Texas A&M Aggies next season, and now fans know when the non-conference matchup will tip off from College Station. 

Per reports from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Ohio State will play the Aggies on Friday, Nov. 15 at Reed Arena. 

"Source: Texas A&M will host Ohio State on Friday, November 15th in College Station,” Rothstein tweeted. "Return game of home-and-home series.”

The No. 15 Aggies took down unranked Ohio State in Columbus last season for a 73-66 road win. Coach Buzz Williams and co. got the best of Chris Holtmann, but the Buckeyes were a completely different team at season’s end under Diebler, who was under the interim tag for the final 11 games of the year. Now the full-time head coach, Diebler will look to earn some slight revenge over Texas A&M. 

Despite the loss to A&M, the Buckeyes made up for it two weeks later with a signature non-conference win over No. 17 Alabama, as Ohio State took down the eventual West Region champions, 92-81, on a neutral court at the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Fla. 

This offseason, Diebler and staff have made some impressive additions via the transfer portal, landing Meechie Johnson (South Carolina), Sean Stewart (Duke), Micah Parrish (San Diego State), and Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky). More late-offseason commitments could be on the way as well. 

The Buckeyes will be tipping off their 2024-25 regular season in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 4 against the Texas Longhorns as part of the Hall of Fame Series.

