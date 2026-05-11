Cowboys vs. Giants Opening Odds for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 1 (Cowboys Disrespected)

The NFL schedule is set to be released this week, which means a few big prime-time games will be leaked as we approach the full release.

The first one to be announced on Monday morning is the Week 1 Sunday Night Football showdown. This year, we'll get an NFC East duel between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, set to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Let's take a look at the opening odds and then we'll dive into the matchup a bit more.

Cowboys vs. Giants Week 1 Opening Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cowboys -1.5 (-105)

Giants +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Cowboys -118

Giants -102

Total

OVER 46.5 (-110)

UNDER 46.5 (-110)

The Cowboys and Giants both had disappointing 2025 seasons. The Cowboys went 7-9-1, while the Giants finished in last place in the NFC East at 4-13. Despite the bad results, the Cowboys still have a ton of talent on their roster, including arguably the best wide receiver duo between George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

While the Cowboys have the more talented roster, oddsmakers have them set as just very slight 1.5-point favorites in Week 1. They defeated the Giants in overtime in Week 2 last season, but then lost in Week 18 with most of their backups seeing playing time.

Giants' fans are hoping they take a step forward this year with a healthy roster and a new head coach, Jon Harbaugh, leading them. Jaxson Dart will be in at quarterback, and Malik Nabers should be back in the lineup after playing just four games last season.

With that being said, does a healthy roster and a new head coach warrant them being just slight home underdogs against their division rival?

New York fans will hope that two top 10 picks in the draft will help them upset Dallas in the opening week. The Giants selected Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese with the No. 5 pick, and then added a big piece to their offensive line with the No. 10 pick, taking Francis Mauigoa from Miami.

There are still plenty of things that will happen between now and Week 1, but as it stands, the Cowboys are set as slight favorites to start the 2026 campaign with a win.

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