Ryan Day shares bold stance on Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate
Ohio State continued its winning streak, claiming an impressive 38-14 victory over Penn State on Saturday.
A key factor in the Buckeyes' success was the outstanding performance of wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. This dynamic duo has solidified its status as one of the best receiving pairs in the nation this season, prompting head coach Ryan Day to praise their contributions following the game.
“If there’s two better receivers in the country, I’d like to see them," Day said, via Eleven Warriors Dan Hope.
Smith had an impressive game, racking up six receptions for 123 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Tate also shone, bringing in five catches for 124 yards and adding one touchdown.
The two have now combined for 94 receptions, 1,436 yards and 17 touchdowns in eight games this season.
Everyone recognized Smith as a standout receiver heading into the season, with many predicting he would be the first non-quarterback chosen in the 2027 NFL Draft.
However, Tate managed to fly under the radar. Last season, he served as the No. 3 receiver for the Buckeyes, trailing behind Smith and Emeka Egbuka. The Tampa Buccaneers selected Egbuka in the first round of this past April's draft. With Egbuka no longer on the team, Tate needed to step up, and he’s done just that.
The 20-year-old receiver has evolved from a potential late first-round pick into a strong candidate for a top-ten selection in 2026. On Oct. 13, ESPN's draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Tate as the No. 11 overall prospect on his big board, highlighting his impressive rise in the draft rankings.
"Ohio State has turned into Wide Receiver U, with Emeka Egbuka being the most recent star wideout to come out of Columbus," Kiper wrote. "And while most of the college football world focuses on Jeremiah Smith (who isn't eligible for the 2026 draft), Tate is putting up some serious numbers and showing why he is a top prospect for this class.
"Tate has produced big plays on a regular basis, averaging 17.3 yards per catch this season. He is a precise route runner, has great hands and displays outstanding body control. And he'll also happily block for ball carriers, which NFL coaches love to see."
Tate still has a way to go before he’s playing on Sundays, and there are many other goals to achieve this season, such as beating Michigan, winning the Big Ten, and capturing back-to-back national championships.