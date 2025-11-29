Ohio State Rolls Michigan in Snowy Contest to Snap Wolverines’ Rivalry Win Streak
No. 1 Ohio State defeated No. 15 Michigan 27-9 Saturday, giving the Buckeyes their first win over the Wolverines since 2019.
There appeared to be no flag planting after last year’s incident as Michigan stayed on the field following the loss to guard their block “M” logo from any potential shenanigans.
Michigan had won four straight against Ohio State heading into the snowy contest in Ann Arbor, Mich., where star sophomore quarterback and Heisman hopeful Julian Sayin threw for three touchdowns and an interception.
Ohio State’s defense held Michigan without a touchdown, although the Wolverines got out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. Michigan’s freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood was ineffective as he went 8-for-18 passing with 63 yards and an interception which sealed the game for the Buckeyes.
Sayin found Jeremiah Smith, Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate for Ohio State’s three touchdowns of the day. He connected with Tate on a deep ball midway through the third quarter that went for a 50-yard score and grew the Buckeyes’ lead to two possessions.
Smith, the other Heisman hopeful on Ohio State’s roster, hauled in a 35-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play that proved to be controversial as he bobbled the ball while bringing it down and trying to stay in bounds.
Ohio State running back Bo Jackson had a big day as he rushed for 117 yards on 22 carries in the victory. The Buckeyes finish the regular season a perfect 12-0, while Michigan ends 9-3 with losses to Oklahoma, USC and now, Ohio State.
Ohio State-Michigan Rivalry results over the past 10 years
With the victory Saturday, the Buckeyes got their 52nd win all time against Michigan. The Wolverines are out in front in the all-time series 62-52-6.
Michigan was on a four-game win streak against the Buckeyes heading into this season’s edition of college football’s biggest rivalry. That streak is now snapped after a whopping 2,191 days, and OSU has a chance to get back on a winning streak of their own. Before Michigan’s four straight wins, Ohio State won the previous eight meetings.
Here’s a look at each result between Ohio State and Michigan over the past 10 years:
Year
Result
Home team
2025
27–9, Ohio State
Michigan
2024
13-10, Michigan
Ohio State
2023
30-24, Michigan
Michigan
2022
45-23, Michigan
Ohio State
2021
42-27, Michigan
Michigan
2020
Not played (pandemic)
N/A
2019
56-27, Ohio State
Michigan
2018
62-39, Ohio State
Ohio State
2017
31-20, Ohio State
Michigan
2016
30-27, Ohio State (2OT)
Ohio State
2015
42-13, Ohio State
Michigan
