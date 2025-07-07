Five Best Trade Destinations for Terry McLaurin Amid Commanders Contract Dispute
With NFL training camp officially under a month away, the latest intel coming out of the nation's capital is that their star wide receiver is "not happy" with his current contract situation.
Amid a holdout through both voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp, pass catcher Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders have been working to iron out an extension—though progress has been limited.
"There is an update—there's no update, which is the update," ESPN's Adam Schefter explained on The Pat McAfee Show last week. "And that's the problem. The problem is, with this particular situation, I think Terry McLaurin is going to argue that we've seen other wide receivers, who his numbers are comparable to ... get paid over $30 million a year this offseason. And I think the Commanders then can say, 'Yes, but Mike Evans—who also has had comparable numbers—is at $24 million.'"
Long story short, there's quite the gap between the two sides and given the impasse, perhaps a trade —to a team that will actually pay McLaurin—is an option for both parties to consider.
Here are the five best landing sports for Terry McLaurin in a potential trade:
San Francisco 49ers
After sending wide receiver Deebo Samuel to Washington earlier this offseason, perhaps the 49ers can get some pass-catching help back in a follow-up deal for McLaurin.
San Francisco enters 2025 with star Brandon Aiyuk returning from ACL surgery and former first-round pick Ricky Pearsall hopeful to make a year-two jump—but could use some additional help for their newly extended quarterback in Brock Purdy.
The 49ers currently have the third-most cap space in the NFL according to Spotrac, and could reasonably meet the 29-year-old's asking price.
New York Jets
General manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn are trying to turn over a new leaf in New York, and what better way to do so than to get your new quarterback in Justin Fields a second high-volume target?
Should the Jets pull off a trade for McLaurin, they'd pair him with young star Garrett Wilson—who has totaled 1,000+ yards in each of his first three seasons in the NFL. He would also bring some much-needed experience to a team that's been longing for an adult in the room.
Oh yeah, and the trio of Fields, Wilson, and McLaurin are all former Ohio State Buckeyes—so that's fun, too.
Tennessee Titans
The easiest way to get a rookie quarterback up to speed is to surround him with proven commodities, and while the Tennessee Titans made a big splash last offseason by signing Calvin Ridley to a massive contract, they could still use some help in the wide receiver room for No. 1 pick Cam Ward.
McLaurin would immediately raise the floor of Tennessee's offense, and in tandem with Ward would take on the task of a) keeping head coach Brian Callahan off the hot seat and b) bringing the Titans back to the postseason for the first time since 2021.
Las Vegas Raiders
After reportedly showing interest in star DK Metcalf earlier this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders look to be entering the 2025 season with a bare cupboard at wide receiver.
Outside of Jakobi Meyers, Vegas' pass-catching core surrounding newly acquired quarterback Geno Smith includes the likes of Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton Jr., and rookie Jack Bech. To be frank, that's not good enough—especially when your head coach is 73 years old and looking to win sooner rather than later.
McLaurin would immediately enter Sin City as the No. 1 option in the Raiders' offense, creating a quality three-headed monster alongside Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers.
New England Patriots
Almost always listed as an option whenever a veteran pass catcher may be available, the New England Patriots could use a true No. 1 option for second-year quarterback Drake Maye.
While they did sign Stefon Diggs to a three-year contract earlier this offseason, the two-time All-Pro is still recovering from ACL surgery as he enters his age-31 season. Additionally, rookie third-round pick Kyle Williams could use a healthy veteran to learn from in the room, and second-year targets Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker left much to be desired as rookies.
Outside of DeMario Douglas, everyone else in the room could be considered expendable. McLaurin, meanwhile, would give the ever-so-promising Maye an immediate security blanket on offense.