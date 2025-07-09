Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Major Update on Elite 4-Star Recruiting Target

The Ohio State Buckeyes remain in the running for this highly-touted defensive recruit in the 2026 class.

Dylan Feltovich

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes helmets sit on the sideline prior to the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium.
Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes helmets sit on the sideline prior to the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

As we head into the dog days of the summer, the recruitment trail continues to heat up for the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day.

Rivals' Chad Simmons reported on Wednesday that 2026 four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds is down to five schools, with the Day and the Buckeyes part of the mix for the young talent.

Geralds is the No. 9 defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as well as the No. 8-ranked prospect in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. defender is coming off an incredible 2024 campaign at Collins Hill High School, as he finished the season with 114 tackles, 30 tackles for losses and 13 sacks. His efforts landed him a spot in the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game.

Luckily for Buckeye fans, the program's coaching staff has shown interest in Geralds since his freshman year, as Ohio State offered the highly-touted prospect back in 2023. The Georgia native spent this summer taking official visits during the months of May and June, with Columbus being his last stop on Jun. 20. However, Day has serious competition for Geralds, as LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Ole Miss remain in the running.

If Ohio State were to land the young talent, Day would have two incredible defensive end prospects in the 2026 recruiting with Geralds and four-star commit Khary Wilder. Last month, Wilder was named the On3Sports' MVP of the Rivals Five-Star Challenge for his outstanding play in Indianapolis.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here

MORE: New York Jets Teammate Sends Bold Justin Fields Message

MORE: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Slapped With Harsh Reality Check

MORE: Ohio State Predicted to Get Shafted on the Recruiting Trail Yet Again

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Have Some Urgent Questions to Answer

MORE: Commanders' Terry McLaurin Shares Heartwarming Moment With Young Fan

Published
Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.