SI All-American Candidate Donovan Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Donovan Jackson
Status: SI All-American
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 308 pounds
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: Bellaire (Texas) Episcopal
Committed to: Ohio State                                                                                       Projected Position: Offensive Guard/Tackle

Frame: Imposing overall size and width in the upper body despite flat midsection. Long, thick arms. Big, solid lower half that could nevertheless use further development. 

Athleticism: Strength and power pop off the film. Routinely takes defenders for 10-yard rides when engaged in the run game. Devastating punch when applied, especially on the second level. Impressive feet; comfortable moving in short spaces. Never loses his center of gravity. 

Instincts: Relentless drive blocker. Often pancakes initial assignment before seeking more color to flatten. Locks on to targets in space. Good understanding of leverage; immediately re-directs defenders when sensing the opportunity to widen running lanes. 

Polish: Uses arms as well as any OL in this class. Clean footwork as run blocker. Extremely effective in the screen game, riding linemen before attacking downhill. Inconsistent feet in pass protection. Must hone kick slide. 

Bottom Line: Jackson boasts the power, quickness and disposition to see the field early in Columbus. Could begin a career at guard before shifting outside to tackle upon cleaning up pass protection. Potential multi-year starter and future NFL draft pick when all is said and done.

