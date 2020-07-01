Kyle McCord Caps Impressive Showing at Elite 11 Camp

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Ohio State five-star commit Kyle McCord (Philadelphia, Pa./St. Joseph’s Prep) capped off an impressive three-day showing Wednesday afternoon at the nation’s premier quarterback camp, comfortably making the final cut to be considered an “Elite 11” performer.

McCord, ranked third going into the last workout, came up just shy for MVP honors as determined by former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer and the Elite 11 staff. That honor went to uncommitted Caleb Williams (Washington, D.C.), who is scheduled to announce his college decision on July 4.

Rated sixth going into the event by SI All-American, the 6-foot-3 McCord was apparently slow coming out of the gate on day one. He “flashed a strong arm at times but the accuracy and consistency fell short of his peers,” leaving SI to even position him 13th after the Monday action.

McCord bounced back in a big way throughout Tuesday, sitting eighth in the Elite 11 camp rankings prior to taking charge in the Pro Day Workout. He won the entire event, catching fire while navigating through the halfway point of the script. McCord was very strong on the move, ripped off some of the better timing throws and flashed consistency on out-breaking routes… especially to the third level.

Quarterbacks receive a score anywhere from 0-3 across their 19 throws in the Pro Day Workout. McCord tallied 45 to come in five points ahead of runner-up Drake Maye (North Carolina commit).

Wednesday culminated with a unique mega-target challenge instead of the usual 7-on-7 tournament that capped the event in years prior. McCord finish seventh in that session and was unfortunately unable to overtake Williams for the top cumulative spot.

Current Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, named Most Valuable Player of the 2017 Elite 11 camp, returned this time around to serve as a counselor. Incoming Buckeye freshman C.J. Stroud (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.) earned MVP status at last year’s event.

McCord, the No. 52 overall prospect nationally and fourth at his position by both Rivals and 247Sports, committed to the Buckeyes in April of 2019. The Philadelphia Catholic League MVP (as a sophomore) managed to post 1,600 yards, 25 touchdowns and just one interception last season despite missing time.

Elite 11 was founded in 1999 and has become the premier quarterback camp in the country, welcoming the top signal callers from across the nation to compete through on-field drills, classroom instruction, off-field human development and routes-on-air. The regionals were canceled earlier this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

