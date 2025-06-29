Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Key 2026 Defensive Target to Michigan
After an aggressive recruiting month for head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes, the program was unable to land an elite defensive prospect to end the month of June.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Sunday that 2026 four-star EDGE Carter Meadows has committed to the Michigan Wolverines over the Day and the Buckeyes.
As the No. 1 player in his state, Meadows took official visits to both Michigan and Ohio State earlier this summer, along with trips to Penn State and South Carolina. His combination of impressive 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. frame and solid production in six games at Gonzaga High School quickly made him a top pass rusher in the 2026 class. And despite Day's late efforts for the highly-touted recruit, Meadows ultimately decided on the Wolverines.
Luckily for the Buckeyes, the program's 2026 recruiting class features four-star EDGE Khary Wilder, who was recently named On3Sports' MVP of the Rivals Five-Star Challenge. The California native is currently the No. 23 EDGE in the 2026 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings.
In addition to Wilder, Ohio State landed two defensive lineman commits this weekend in four-star Damari Simeon and three-star Cameron Brickle. The three recruits are the core front-four players in Day's 2026 class, however, the Buckeyes remain in the running for both four-star EDGE rushers Jake Kreul and KJ Ford.
