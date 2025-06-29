Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Key 2026 Defensive Target to Michigan

BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE Carter Meadows has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’6 235 EDGE chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Penn State, & South Carolina



“I thank God for guiding me through it all. I’M HOME. Go Blue!!〽️〽️”https://t.co/vP9hIvX9sb pic.twitter.com/TaK4mGP9J6