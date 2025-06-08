Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Recruiting Battle for 2026 Offensive Lineman to UCLA
After missing out on cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick to Georgia earlier this week, the Ohio State Buckeyes were unable to secure another top-tier recruit in the current recruiting cycle, this time on the offensive side of the ball.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Saturday evening that 2026 four-star offensive lineman Micah Smith has committed to UCLA over the Buckeyes and multiple power four programs.
Smith, the No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings, received a visit from head coach Ryan Day just 10 days after Ohio State's National Championship victory. However, the Fort Pierce, FL native took an official visit to UCLA on May 15, and less than a month later, he announced his commitment to the Bruins.
At 6-foot-6, 320 lbs, Smith would have been a perfect lineman for Day's 2026 recruiting class due to his ideal frame in the trenches. Luckily for the Buckeyes, the program's class features two four-star offensive tackles in Sam Greer and Maxwell Riley.
In addition to the multiple linemen committed, Ohio State is still in the running for one of the best interior offensive lineman in the current cycle with Darius Gray. The No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the nation is set to take an official visit to Columbus on Jun 11, which will be an important day for the Buckeyes in their pursue to add more depth on the front line.
