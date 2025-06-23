Ohio State Buckeyes Miss Out on Highly-Touted 2026 Defensive Target
After head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes landed two massive recruits this month in Favour Akih and Cincere Johnson, the program was unable to continue the success heading into the last week of June.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Monday that 2026 four-star cornerback Danny Odem has committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers over the Buckeyes and multiple power-four programs.
Odem, a consensus top-25 cornerback in the 2026 recruiting class, became a late target for Day and Ohio State, as he received his offer from the program in May. Despite the Buckeyes' last-second push for the young defensive back, Odem took an official visit to Columbus earlier this month. Unfortunately for the recent National Champions, Odem would ultimately choose fellow Big Ten Conference member after his visit with the Cornhuskers this past weekend.
Day has faced his fair share of woes with the cornerback position throughout the 2026 recruiting cycle, as the program was unable to secure multiple elite prospects, such as in-state recruit Elbert Hill.
Luckily for the Buckeyes, they were able to land four-star defensive back Jakob Weatherspoon in January, and are still in the mix for four-star prospect Donovan Webb. The Frisco, TX product holds multiple power four offers and is set to announce his commitment on Jul. 2.
