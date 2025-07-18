Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Land Elite 2026 Offensive Weapon on Friday

The Ohio State Buckeyes continue their dominant stretch on the 2026 recruiting trail with following the commitment of a talented offensive weapon.

Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus leads the spirit squad and marching band in the Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. The Ohio State Buckeyes play the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As the 2026 recruiting trail continues to heat up heading into the dog days of the summer, the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day are once again making a big splash with the addition of a talented offensive weapon this week.

Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on Friday evening that 2026 four-star wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford has committed to the Buckeyes over Ole Miss, Michigan and Penn State.

Guilford is the No. 1 player in the state of Indiana, as well as a top-50 receiver in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The young talent is coming off an impressive junior year at Northrop High School, finishing the season with 35 catches for 556 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. At 6-foot-2, 195 lbs., Guilford has a perfect combination of speed and separation that makes him an elite vertical threat.

With the Buckeyes landing yet another four-star recruit in the 2026 cycle, the class now features 21 commits. This includes two five star commits and 14 different four-star commits, making them the No. 6-ranked program in the current recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. Guilford joins Chris Henry Jr., Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Jaeden Ricketts and Brock Boyd as the primary receivers in Day's recruiting trails.

