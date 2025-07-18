Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Land Elite 2026 Offensive Weapon on Friday
As the 2026 recruiting trail continues to heat up heading into the dog days of the summer, the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day are once again making a big splash with the addition of a talented offensive weapon this week.
Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on Friday evening that 2026 four-star wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford has committed to the Buckeyes over Ole Miss, Michigan and Penn State.
Guilford is the No. 1 player in the state of Indiana, as well as a top-50 receiver in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The young talent is coming off an impressive junior year at Northrop High School, finishing the season with 35 catches for 556 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. At 6-foot-2, 195 lbs., Guilford has a perfect combination of speed and separation that makes him an elite vertical threat.
With the Buckeyes landing yet another four-star recruit in the 2026 cycle, the class now features 21 commits. This includes two five star commits and 14 different four-star commits, making them the No. 6-ranked program in the current recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. Guilford joins Chris Henry Jr., Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Jaeden Ricketts and Brock Boyd as the primary receivers in Day's recruiting trails.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Urged to Make Major Change to Dicey NIL Strategy
MORE: Ohio State Superstar Fires Off Stern Warning to Anyone Willing to Listen
MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers Projected to Make Landmark Cameron Heyward Move
MORE: Ohio State Legend Slammed With Grim Outlook After Landing Huge Contract
MORE: Concerns Surrounding Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Continue to Grow