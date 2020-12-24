Kyle McCord, Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Honorable Mention All-Americans

Two more incoming freshmen have been recognized as High School All-Americans for their play this past fall.

The Ohio State football recruiting Class of 2021 is a special group - both on paper and in the eyes of the coaching staff. And after Donovan Jackson and Reid Carrico were both named All-Americans earlier this week, the Buckeyes learned they have two more players joining those ranks.

As part of its inaugural class, SI All-American has selected Ohio State quarterback commit Kyle McCord and wide receiver commit Marvin Harrison Jr. as honorable mention All-Americans. The teammates at Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's helped their squad to an undefeated shortened-season.

McCord led the offense in scoring more than 47 points per game. He became the city and league record-holder for yards (6,887) and touchdown passes (88). Harrison put on a show throughout high school and finished his career with a state title as well as big records. He is the all-time Catholic League leader in career receiving yards (2,467) to go along with more than 30 scores.

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION ON McCORD

McCord is a natural passer who excels with touch, rhythm and timing, which compensate for above-average arm strength. He possesses good mechanics and pocket awareness, along with solid in-pocket athleticism and terrific accuracy. His tape is somewhat reminiscent of former Arkansas/USC QB Mitch Mustain coming out of high school. McCord projects a starting caliber pocket-passer in an offense that features a timing-based passing game.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON McCORD

There is a steadiness to McCord's game that every offensive coordinator wants to work with. He thrives on touch, rhythm and timing, which compensates for above-average arm strength. With some of the best mechanics and footwork in the country, he holds his own outside the pocket or even off-script as an efficient ball distributor.

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION ON HARRISON

The son of NFL Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, Harrison Jr. is a skilled and polished receiver who has size, length, and advanced route-running in his arsenal. Has just enough long speed to be a consistent third-level threat, but he will make the bulk of his contributions underneath at the next level. Harrison Jr. projects as a scheme-versatile perimeter receiver in college.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON HARRISON

Harrison brings so many tools to the table as one of the more polished wideouts in the country. Ironically, given his name, he profiles closer to his father's running mate with the Indianapolis Colts -- Reggie Wayne. But like Marvin Sr., Jr. is reliable, a great-route runner and simply tough to contend with before and after the catch.

