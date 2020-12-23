Haskell Garrett Named CBS Sports First Team All-American

Haskell Garrett, one of the best stories in college football this fall, earns First Team All-American status from CBS Sports.

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett is one of two Big Ten players to be recognized by CBS Sports as a First Team All-American for his fabulous season.

Garrett becomes the fifth defensive tackle in Ohio State history to earn All-American honors, joining Jim Stillwagon (1969, 1970), Dan Wilkinson (1993), Mike Vrabel (1996) and Quinn Pitcock (2006).

Ironically, this puts further scrutiny on his All-Big Ten Third Team selection by the coaches across the league and he was not named all-conference by the media vote.

Garrett has 17 tackles four tackles for loss and two sacks this season, but he's also been a constant force in the run game. He also had a interception and scored his first career touchdown in the Michigan State game after he deflected a pass to himself in the end zone. He's been a key piece in Ohio State's No. 7 ranked rush defense, allowing only 96.6 yards per game and just 61.6 yards per game over the last three contests.

The senior from Las Vegas, Nev. has played 39 games in the Scarlet and Gray and is having the best season of his college career. He's coming off a performance in which he had a career-high five tackles. Garrett was medically cleared to play just four days before the season began after an incident late in the summer near cost him his life.

The other Big Ten player named by CBS Sports was Northwestern freshman cornerback Brandon Joseph, who was also named the league's Freshman of the Year.

Two other Buckeyes were honored by CBS Sports as second team All-America picks: right guard Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade. Davis, the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year, leads an offensive line that has produced the Big Ten’s top rushing offense (275.6 yds./game) while Wade is Ohio State’s leader with two interceptions. He was the Big Ten’s Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year.

Garrett was also named an All-American by PFF College this fall.

