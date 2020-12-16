Buckeyes Officially Sign OL Donovan Jackson

One of the top offensive lineman, Donovan Jackson from Bellaire, Texas, makes it official and signs with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed offensive lineman DONOVAN JACKSON.

JACKSON PROFILE

Hometown: Bellaire, Texas

High School: Episcopal

Height: 6-4

Weight: 308

Offers: Alabama, Baylor, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin

Verbal Commitment Date: January 8, 2020

Recruited By: Greg Studrawa

SI99 Rank: No. 31 Overall

ESPN: 4-star - No. 68 Overall

Composite: 5-star - No. 17 Overall

247Sports: 5-star - No. 6 Overall

Rivals: 5-star - No. 13 Overall

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

Jackson boasts the power, quickness and disposition to see the field early in Columbus. Could begin a career at guard before shifting outside to tackle upon cleaning up pass protection. Potential multi-year starter and future NFL draft pick when all is said and done.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON JACKSON

One of the top prospects in America regardless of position, Jackson is a menacing offensive lineman with balanced traits. He has the length and athleticism to hold his own on the edge along with the grit and pure power to clear running lanes. Polished footwork and a great motor make him project as one of the safer bets in the trenches.

