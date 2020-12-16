Buckeyes Officially Sign OL Donovan Jackson

Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Offensive Lineman Donovan Jackson
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed offensive lineman DONOVAN JACKSON.
JACKSON PROFILE
Hometown: Bellaire, Texas
High School: Episcopal
Height: 6-4
Weight: 308
Offers: Alabama, Baylor, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin
Verbal Commitment Date: January 8, 2020
Recruited By: Greg Studrawa
SI99 Rank: No. 31 Overall
ESPN: 4-star - No. 68 Overall
Composite: 5-star - No. 17 Overall
247Sports: 5-star - No. 6 Overall
Rivals: 5-star - No. 13 Overall
Jackson boasts the power, quickness and disposition to see the field early in Columbus. Could begin a career at guard before shifting outside to tackle upon cleaning up pass protection. Potential multi-year starter and future NFL draft pick when all is said and done.
JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON JACKSON
One of the top prospects in America regardless of position, Jackson is a menacing offensive lineman with balanced traits. He has the length and athleticism to hold his own on the edge along with the grit and pure power to clear running lanes. Polished footwork and a great motor make him project as one of the safer bets in the trenches.
LIVE BLOG: Ohio State Football Coverage of National Signing Day 2020
-----
You may also like:
Film Room: Breaking Down Ohio State WR Commit Emeka Egbuka
Brian Hartline is a Semifinalist for National Assistant Coach of the Year
Justin Fields Leads Group of Twelve Buckeyes on All-Big Ten List
Ohio State Won't Make Excuses for Their Lack of Games Played
Players Families Will Be Allowed to Attend Big Ten Title Game in Indianapolis
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook