Ohio State CB Commit Jaheim Singletary Talks Upcoming Official Visit

Jacksonville Robert E. Lee five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary hasn’t said much since he committed to Ohio State in early January over finalists Clemson, Florida and Georgia. Then again, how he’s performed on the 7-on-7 circuit this spring says everything for him.

Opposing quarterbacks completely ignore Singletary’s side of the field, knowing very well that any pass thrown his way is begging to be returned for six the other way. And Saturday’s Championship 7v7 tournament in Atlanta was no different, as shown below:

Just looking at the 6-foot-1 and 170-pound Singletary, it’s easy to see why head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and running backs coach/area recruiter Tony Alford pushed so hard for his pledge earlier this year. He’s shown plenty of speed, body control and the length to disrupt the passes that are actually thrown his way and has all of the tools necessary to be next in a long line of first-round cornerbacks that have played for the Buckeyes.

Singletary's first and only trip to Columbus was a self-guided visit a few weeks after he committed, so you could say he’s a bit anxious for his official visit that is currently scheduled for the first weekend in June. Only then will he finally get his chance to step inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and, most importantly, meet with the coaching staff and several of his fellow commits for the first time.

“This time, I want to see more of the facilities and if they meet my expectations of being at Ohio State,” Singletary told SI All-American. “I want to see how the program runs and what my daily life at Ohio State would be and what Ohio State can do for me and do for my family. I just want to feel like I’m really needed and at home at Ohio State.”

Singletary spoke very highly of Alford, in particular, whose connections in Jacksonville have paid dividends in recent years with the Buckeyes signing former five-star cornerbacks Shaun Wade and Tyreke Johnson and former four-star running back Marcus Crowley out of Trinity Christian Academy.

“We talk every day,” Singletary said. “He looks at players and their life as more than football. He’s very fluent in his communication like we’re his kids. He makes sure you’re straight in life. If you need something, you can always hit him. He’s just going to make sure you’re OK and check on you. He’s just a great dude.”

Singletary appears locked in with Ohio State in large part because of his relationship with Alford, but there’s still plenty of time for opposing schools to get back in his recruitment. Florida, Georgia and Miami (Fla.) continue to bend his ear, which means it’s vital that the Buckeyes hit his official visit out of the park.

If they do, then the next time we hear from him might be when he puts pen to paper during the Early Signing Period.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Linebacker Reid Carrico Has Black Stripe Removed

2022 Florida Offensive Tackle Tyler Booker Includes Ohio State In Top Five

Ohio State Commits Looking Forward To Buckeye Bash 2.0

NCAA Recruiting Dead Period Will Reportedly End On June 1

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook