2022 Philadelphia DE Enai White Includes Ohio State In Final Four

Philadelphia Imhotep Institute Charter four-star defensive end Enai White included Ohio State in his final four schools on Saturday evening alongside Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-5 and 230-pound White, who is considered the third-best edge rusher and No. 36 prospect overall in the class of 2022, landed an offer from the Buckeyes during a virtual visit with head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson in May 2020.

It wasn’t until he took an official visit the Columbus over the weekend of June 25-27 that Ohio State was viewed as a true contender to land his pledge, though. In fact, some now believe the Buckeyes to be the leader at this point in his recruitment.

That said, Ohio State still searching for their first commitment along the defensive line for the current recruiting cycle with plans of taking as many as three edge rushers. White; Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace five-star Shemar Stewart; Duncanville, Texas, five-star Omari Abor; and Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna four-star Kenyatta Jackson are at the top of the list of options.

A big factor in White’s eventual decision will be his desire to play either defensive end or linebacker at the next level. Ohio State is actually the only school remaining recruiting him for the latter.

As for what the Buckeyes would get in White if it can ultimately secure his pledge in the coming months, the following is a recent scouting report from SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia:

“White put together such impressive sophomore film, we couldn’t leave him out of this list,” Garcia said. “He is one of the most sought after edge defenders in this class for a reason despite being raw. He’s high on virtually everybody’s board as a fast twitch sack machine.

“White is lanky but doesn’t play like it at all. He glides across the turf. Little junior film to evaluate, but we are confident in what we saw to confirm he is still presently one of the best edge defenders in the class of 2022. Extremely talented young athlete who may still be too low on the list.”

