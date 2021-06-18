Ohio State Commit Jyaire Brown To Play In 2022 All-American Bowl

Brown is one of six future Buckeyes set to play in the nation’s premier high school showcase.

Although he was previously slated to play in the Under Armour All-America Game this January, West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star cornerback Jyaire Brown announced on Friday afternoon that he will play in the 2022 All-American Bowl instead.

The 6-foot-0 and 178-pound Brown, who is considered the 13th-best cornerback and No. 121 prospect overall in the class of 2022, committed to Ohio State in April 2020, just five days after he landed an offer from the Buckeyes.

A Cincinnati native, Brown moved to Louisiana when he was 4 years old but transferred to Lakota West last summer, where he’s now teammates with four-star offensive tackle commit Tegra Tshabola. He was named first-team all-state last fall after leading the Firebirds to the Division I regional final.

Brown becomes the sixth Ohio State pledge to commit to the All-American Bowl, joining Tshabola; Southlake (Texas) Carroll five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers; Austin (Texas) Lake Travis five-star wide receiver Caleb Burton; Chicago St. Rita four-star wide receiver Kaleb Brown; and Chandler, Ariz., four-star wide receiver Kyion Grayes.

The 2022 All-American Bowl is set to take play at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Jan. 8. It will be broadcast live on NBC at 12 p.m. ET.

-----

You may also like:

2022 Ohio State CB Target Toriano Pride Commits To Clemson

Big Ten Media Days Will Officially Be Held In Indianapolis In July

Former Ohio State F Jae'Sean Tate Named To All-NBA Rookie First Team

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Former Ohio State LB Darron Lee

Ohio State DE Zach Harrison Named To Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Justin Fields, Adelaide Aquilla Named Ohio State's Athletes Of The Year

Chris Olave, Thayer Munford, Haskell Garrett Named Preseason All-Americans

First Look At Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields In Madden NFL 22

2022 St. Louis CB Toriano Pride Will Announce Commitment On Friday

E.J. Liddell, Duane Washington To Participate In NBA G League Elite Camp

Ohio State Swimmer Hunter Armstrong Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics

Ohio State HC Ryan Day Testifies In Favor Of Name, Image And Likeness Bill

2022 North Carolina Defensive Tackle Curtis Neal Sets Announcement Date

2023 Philadelphia LB Josiah Trotter Includes Ohio State In Top 4

Former Guard Aaron Craft To Play For Carmen's Crew In The Basketball Tournament

Photos From Ohio State's Second Big Official Visit Weekend Of The Summer

Former Ohio State LB Jerome Baker Signs Extension With Miami Dolphins

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook