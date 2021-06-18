2021 Big Ten Media Days To Officially Be Held In Indianapolis On July 22-23

Ohio State will once again be represented by head coach Ryan Day and three players.

As first reported last month, the Big Ten officially announced on Friday it will hold its annual media days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on July 22-23.

The two-day event is typically held in Chicago, just a short drive from the conference’s headquarters in Rosemont, Ill., but changed locations due to coronavirus restrictions still in place in the Windy City.

The scheduled will coaches and players from Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern and Penn State conduct their in-person interviews on Thursday, while Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin will have their media sessions on Friday.

Head coach Ryan Day and three players will be in attendance, though the players will be announced at a later date. Two years ago, wide receiver K.J. Hill, defensive end Jonathon Cooper and safety Jordan Fuller represented the Buckeyes, and it is expected that the honor will once again be bestowed upon upperclassmen.

The Big Ten did not hold its media days last year in order to “ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, partners and media” amid the pandemic. The conference then postponed fall sports, though the decision was later reversed.

As previously mentioned, Ohio State’s upcoming season could potentially begin and end at Lucas Oil Stadium, as the venue is set to host the College Football Playoff National Championship for the first time. It is also the site of he annual Big Ten Championship Game, with the Buckeyes having five wins in six appearances since the game was implemented in 2011.

