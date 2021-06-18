Former Ohio State F Jae'Sean Tate Named All-NBA Rookie First Team

Tate was one of 10 players to average at least 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals after All-Star break.

After averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Houston Rockets this season, former Ohio State forward Jae’Sean Tate was named to the All-NBA Rookie First Team on Thursday evening.

The 6-foot-4 and 230-pound Tate went undrafted in 2018 and spent the last two seasons playing for the Antwerp Giants in Belgium and the Sydney Kings in Australia. He signed with Houston this offseason and was reunited with Rockets assistant coach Will Weaver, his head coach in Sydney.

“I think it would be a big accomplishment, especially being undrafted, having to go overseas for a stint just to get here,” Tate said during his season-ending media availability last month. “It definitely would be an achievement. It already is an achievement to be in the talks. Nobody really saw me being in the position I am at the beginning of the year. I’m just trying to go out there and play my heart out, play my butt off. All the (recognition) will come with that.”

Tate, who appeared in 70 games with 58 starts for the Rockets this season, was joined on the first team by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton and Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey. Ball, of course, was the league’s rookie of the year.

A former four-star prospect from Pickerington (Ohio) Central, Tate played in 129 career games at Ohio State from 2014-18. He averaged 11.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game and led the Buckeyes to NCAA Tournament appearance apiece under former head coach Thad Matta and current head coach Chris Holtmann.

-----

You may also like:

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Former Ohio State LB Darron Lee

Ohio State DE Zach Harrison Named To Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Justin Fields, Adelaide Aquilla Named Ohio State's Athletes Of The Year

Chris Olave, Thayer Munford, Haskell Garrett Named Preseason All-Americans

First Look At Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields In Madden NFL 22

2022 St. Louis CB Toriano Pride Will Announce Commitment On Friday

E.J. Liddell, Duane Washington To Participate In NBA G League Elite Camp

Ohio State Swimmer Hunter Armstrong Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics

Ohio State HC Ryan Day Testifies In Favor Of Name, Image And Likeness Bill

2022 North Carolina Defensive Tackle Curtis Neal Sets Announcement Date

2023 Philadelphia LB Josiah Trotter Includes Ohio State In Top 4

Former Guard Aaron Craft To Play For Carmen's Crew In The Basketball Tournament

Photos From Ohio State's Second Big Official Visit Weekend Of The Summer

Former Ohio State LB Jerome Baker Signs Extension With Miami Dolphins

Former Ohio State CB Tyreke Johnson Transferring To Nebraska

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook