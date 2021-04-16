2022 Texas DE Omari Abor Includes Ohio State In Top 10

Abor is set to take an official visit with the Buckeyes in early June.

Duncanville, Texas, four-star defensive end Omari Abor is scheduled to take an official visit to Ohio State the first weekend in June, so it should come as no surprise that he included the Buckeyes in his top 10 on Friday afternoon alongside Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

The 6-foot-4 and 240-pound Abor is considered the second-best strong side defensive end and No. 23 prospect overall in the class of 2022. He’s been in contact with Ohio State defense line coach Larry Johnson since last summer and his upcoming official visit will be his first time on campus.

Abor is in no rush to make his college decision and is eyeing the All-American Bowl in January as a potential announcement date, but most expect his recruitment to come down to the Buckeyes and Sooners.

Ohio State is still looking for its first commitment along the defensive line for the current recruiting cycle, but Abor is seemingly at the top of Johnson's list. Other names to keep in mind include Philadelphia Imhotep Charter five-star Enai White; Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna four-star Kenyatta Jackson; Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star Marvin Jones; Arlington (Texas) Martin four-star defensive end Ernest “R.J.” Cooper; and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star end Jihaad Campbell, among others.

