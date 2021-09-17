2023 Florida LB Troy Bowles To Attend Ohio State's Game Against Tulsa

This will mark the second visit in four months for Bowles, the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Ohio State will welcome Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star linebacker Troy Bowles to campus for Saturday’s game against Tulsa, BuckeyesNow has learned.

It will mark the second trip to Columbus in the last four months for the 6-foot-1 and 205-pound Bowles, who is considered the fourth-best linebacker and No. 52 prospect overall in the class of 2023, as he attended a one-day camp in mid-June.

“I have a lot of interest (in Ohio State),” Bowles told BuckeyesNow after the camp. “I grew up watching them. I like (the Buckeyes) a lot. It’s obviously a big school and a lot of people’s dream school.”

Bowles was accompanied on the trip by his father, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. He won’t make it to Columbus this weekend, though, since he has a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

“He reviews my film after every game,” the younger Bowles said of his father. “It’s always constructive criticism.”

Bowles impressed during his camp visit and landed an offer from head coach Ryan Day and linebackers coach Al Washington before heading home. It was notable in that was the first time he’d been offered in person, as the recruiting dead period prevented him from taking visits and meeting with coaches prior to June 1.

“Just be 100 percent in everything you do,” Bowles said of the message he received from the coaches that afternoon. “Even if you mess up, just do everything at full speed.”

This weekend gives Ohio State a chance to take another step forward in Bowles’ recruitment, though it doesn’t appear he’s close to making his college decision. He holds more than 30 offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Oregon, Penn State and Texas A&M, among others, and will certainly want to take other game day visits before any sort of announcement.

That said, there’s no doubt that Bowles at the top of the linebacker board for Washington, who also has offers out to Denton (Texas) Ryan five-star Anthony Hill; Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star Jaiden Ausberry; Pittsburgh Brashear four-star four-star Ta’Mere Robinson; Tampa (Fla.) Catholic four-star Lewis Carter; and Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep four-star Josiah Trotter.

