Ohio State Freshman S Andre Turrentine Loses Black Stripe

The freshman defensive back was one of three Buckeyes to shed his stripe following Tuesday’s practice.

Safety Andre Turrentine became the 16th member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, doing so following Tuesday’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

The 5-foot-11 and 190-pound Turrentine signed with the Buckeyes as a four-star prospect from Nashville Ensworth, where he was considered the ninth-best safety and No. 169 prospect overall in his class.

Turrentine enrolled in classes and June, and while he has yet to see any action on game day, could figure into Ohio State’s plans at safety following the season-ending injury to senior Josh Proctor.

“This guy has some great excitement, some great juice in the weight room and on the field,” assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon said.

The only other players in the Buckeyes’ recent signing class with their stripes still on are quarterback Quinn Ewers, cornerback Jakailin Johnson, defensive tackle Mike Hall, offensive linemen Ben Christman and Zen Michalski, tight end Sam Hart and safety Jaylen Johnson, who is sidelined for the year with a torn ACL.

“I just want to say thank y’all for boys for the opportunity,” Turrentine said. “Shoutout BIA, shoutout Zone 6 for getting me right. Shoutout them boys. Go Bucks.”

