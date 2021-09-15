“No Chance” Former Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer Takes USC Job

Meyer began his NFL tenure with a loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

Although his name has been linked to the USC job for several years now, you can cross former Ohio State and current Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer off the list of potential candidates to replace the recently fired Clay Helton.

“There’s no chance,” Meyer said during his weekly press conference on Wednesday. “I’m here and committed to trying to build an organization.”

The 57-year-old Meyer went 187-32 in 17 seasons at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, winning three national titles, including two with the Gators (2006 and 2008) and one with the Buckeyes (2014). He was hired by the Jaguars in January and began his NFL tenure with a 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Meyer is reportedly one of the Trojans’ top targets to replace Helton, though it’s unlikely they’ll hire a permanent coach before the offseason. They’ve since promoted cornerbacks coach and defensive pass coordinator Donte Williams to interim head coach as they being a full-fledged search.

That said, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Meyer has been “turned off” by the recent changes to the college football landscape, including name, image and likeness and the transfer portal. Rebuilding Jacksonville will be no easy task, of course, but he does have rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence as a franchise cornerstone.

“I’ve been warned for a long time this is a marathon, not a sprint,” Meyer said following the loss to the Texans. “Calm down, relax – not relax, but onward, soldier and move on. Let’s go Monday and get back to work.”

