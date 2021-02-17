NCAA Division I Council Votes to Extend Dead Period to May 31

Recruits won't be able to officially visit schools for the remainder of the spring, thanks to the latest ruling from the NCAA.

Unfortunately, things aren't getting better any time soon for high school football recruits that are hoping to get on campuses.

The NCAA Division I Council voted on Wednesday to extend the recruiting dead period to May 31. The dead period was previously scheduled to end on April 15. This legislation is in line with the previous recommendation put forth by the Division I Football Oversight Committee last week.

It appears The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach was the first to report the news.

The current dead period went into effect on March 13, 2020, which was the day after the NCAA suspended all winter and spring sports because of the pandemic. It also means that if Ohio State holds its spring game on April 17 as they intend to do, no recruits in the Class of 2022 or Class of 2023 would be able to attend.

It also means that the nation's most highly-recruited defensive player in the Class of 2021 - J.T. Tuimoloau - won't be able to officially visit Ohio State before the end of May. JTT's father said last month that his son wouldn't be committing to a school until April at the earliest. The Buckeyes are still considered the front-runners in his recruitment, but he is also considering Alabama, Washington, Oregon and USC.

However, this doesn't mean that prospects can't visit campuses on their own dime or in an unofficial capacity. They just won't have access to other coaches and the facilities when they do so.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Football Adds Todd Fitch as Offensive Analyst

Ohio State Adds C.J. Barnett as Director of Player Development

Report: Ryan Day Adds Former Arizona DC Paul Rhoads to Coaching Staff

Big Ten Announces Revised 2021 Ohio State Football Schedule

Ryan Day Values Continuity as He Develops, Promotes From Within His Own Ranks

Who Will Play Quarterback for the Buckeyes in 2021?

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook