BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Recruiting: Ohio State Football Offers for Class of 2023

Adam Prescott

The 2023-24 Ohio State football season may seem far away, but don’t think the Buckeye coaching staff isn’t already doing their part in preparing from a recruiting aspect.

OSU and many other schools are just hoping for the chance to play this fall. But, looking into the future, the program currently holds the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2021 cycle and hopes to continue that trends moving forward.

At the moment, Ohio State has offered seven prospects in the class of 2023… or players who are entering just their sophomore year of high school. A lot can/will certainly change between now and then, but here is a look at the youngsters having already received a scholarship offer. Spoiler Alert: Let’s get some offensive tackles.

Joenel Aguero (Danvers, Mass./St. John’s Prep)
Athlete
6-0, 170

Derrick LeBlanc (Kissimmee, Fla./Osceola)
Defensive End
6-5, 240

Payton Kirkland (Orlando, Fla./Dr. Phillips)
Offensive Tackle
6-7, 310

Malachi Nelson (Los Alamitos, Calif./Los Alamitos)
Quarterback – Pro Style
6-3, 180

Clay Wedin (Tampa, Fla./Carrollwood Day)
Offensive Tackle
6-6, 275

TJ Shanahan (Orlando, Fla./Timber Creek)
Offensive Tackle
6-5, 300

Aidan Leigh (Fairfax, Va./Robinson Secondary)
Offensive Tackle
6-4, 225

Four of these seven are Florida natives, likely headlined at some point by LeBlanc. Ohio State has recently become a factory for standout defensive ends and adding the 6-foot-5 phenom to the mix would be massive.

Leigh is the younger brother of 2021 elite offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, who recently included the Buckeyes on his narrowed list of top-five schools.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Bostonfan1967
Bostonfan1967

OSU will not get Tristan, what makes you think you will get the younger brother?

Joey44Monty
Joey44Monty

What do you want them to do, not try? Still have to stay the course and offer who you think needs offered.

Adam Prescott
Adam Prescott

Editor

Ohio State may not be the favorite for Tristan, but you never know what might happen if/when he takes campus visits. Buckeyes in his Top 5 for a reason, still. The younger brother is only going to be a sophomore in HS... Lots of things can transpire there so I really have no idea at this point on what kids in the 2023 class might do. Just sharing who they have reportedly offered.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Conley, Utah Jazz Win NBA Restart in Orlando Bubble

Former Ohio State point guard scores 20 points in come-from-behind victory.

Adam Prescott

by

Adam Prescott

Egbuka and Harrison Jr. on SIAA Top 10 List at Wide Receiver

Top target, current commit both easily make the SIAA List at their position.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Six Former Buckeyes Voted to NFL's List of Top 100 Players

Michael Thomas leads the way again, as trio of Ohio State products make top 25.

Adam Prescott

by

Joey44Monty

Buckeye Breakfast: Big Ten Uncertainty, CFP Reconsidering Current Plans

Big Ten competition this fall reportedly may not be a foregone conclusion, while the College Football Playoff Committee is considering the challenges that lie ahead this year.

Brendan Gulick

Win Your Backyard: Best Ohio Prospects for the Buckeye Basketball Program

Many of the top players in program history have come from within state lines.

Adam Prescott

by

Meatman811

Justin Fields is PFF's Highest Graded Returning QB from Clean Pocket

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields rarely miss his target when he had a clean pocket last fall. Nobody was more accurate in those situations. Read more.

Staff Writer

Former Buckeyes Cashing In on NFL Success

Several former Ohio State football players have either signed massive contract extensions or are in line to do so shortly. Read more to see who and how much they're making.

Staff Writer

by

Keegan Rice

Justin Fields on Manning Award Watch List

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields appeared on another preseason watch list, his third in two weeks. Read more to learn about the Manning Award.

Staff Writer

Buckeye Breakfast: July 30, 2020

The Buckeyes might be on the hook to pay Buffalo and Bowling Green, plus former players in the NFL Top 100 and Notre Dame joins the ACC this fall. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Ernest Cooper IV Could Be Next Great OSU Pass-Rusher

Ohio State football has a history of recruiting some of the best pass-rushers in the country. Cooper is the next name to watch on that list. Read more.

Tyler Stephen