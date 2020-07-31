Recruiting: Ohio State Football Offers for Class of 2023

The 2023-24 Ohio State football season may seem far away, but don’t think the Buckeye coaching staff isn’t already doing their part in preparing from a recruiting aspect.

OSU and many other schools are just hoping for the chance to play this fall. But, looking into the future, the program currently holds the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2021 cycle and hopes to continue that trends moving forward.

At the moment, Ohio State has offered seven prospects in the class of 2023… or players who are entering just their sophomore year of high school. A lot can/will certainly change between now and then, but here is a look at the youngsters having already received a scholarship offer. Spoiler Alert: Let’s get some offensive tackles.

Joenel Aguero (Danvers, Mass./St. John’s Prep)

Athlete

6-0, 170

Derrick LeBlanc (Kissimmee, Fla./Osceola)

Defensive End

6-5, 240

Payton Kirkland (Orlando, Fla./Dr. Phillips)

Offensive Tackle

6-7, 310

Malachi Nelson (Los Alamitos, Calif./Los Alamitos)

Quarterback – Pro Style

6-3, 180

Clay Wedin (Tampa, Fla./Carrollwood Day)

Offensive Tackle

6-6, 275

TJ Shanahan (Orlando, Fla./Timber Creek)

Offensive Tackle

6-5, 300

Aidan Leigh (Fairfax, Va./Robinson Secondary)

Offensive Tackle

6-4, 225

Four of these seven are Florida natives, likely headlined at some point by LeBlanc. Ohio State has recently become a factory for standout defensive ends and adding the 6-foot-5 phenom to the mix would be massive.

Leigh is the younger brother of 2021 elite offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, who recently included the Buckeyes on his narrowed list of top-five schools.

