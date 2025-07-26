Ohio State, Ryan Day Get Big News Regarding Key 2026 Target
As the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day prepare for the 2025 college football season, the program recently received huge news regarding one of top targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle this week.
Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on Saturday that 2026 five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray will announce his commitment on Aug. 22, with the Buckeyes being on of five teams in the mix.
Gray is a the top-30 prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as well as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman and recruit in the state of Virginia, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. His impressive play at St. Christopher's School granted him a spot in the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl, while also gaining comparisons to Los Angeles Chargers' offensive lineman Zion Johnson.
In order to land the highly-touted recruit, Day must beat out the likes of both LSU and South Carolina. According to Rivals, the Tigers have a 51.6 percent chance of getting the young talent, while the Gamecocks stand at 32.5 percent. Gray took his official visit to Columbus back in June, which means the Buckeyes must play the waiting game for the Virginia product.
A commitment from Gray would be an incredible boost for both Ohio State's 2026 class and program's future on the offensive line. Day hold one interior offensive lineman in the current recruiting cycle in three-star Tucker Smith. But Gray would be a perfect fit for the Buckeyes' class that already features two four-star tackles in Sam Greer and Maxwell Riley.
