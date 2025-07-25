Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Major Update on Elite 2026 Target
While the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day are preparing for their week one matchup against the Texas Longhorns, the program will be focused on one of the highest-rated recruits in the 2026 class next month.
Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on Friday that 2026 five-star running back Savion Hiter will announce his commitment on Aug. 19, with the Buckeyes in the mix for the young talent.
Hiter is the No. 1 running back and prospect in the state of Virginia, as well as the No. 9 recruit in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. At 5-foot-11, 200 lbs., the highly-touted rusher is coming off an incredible season at Louisa County High School, finishing the year with 1,698 yards and 26 touchdowns on 156 carries. Hiter's efforts during his junior season gave him a spot in the Under Armour All-America Game earlier this year, while also gaining comparisons to 2025 first-round pick Omarion Hampton.
In order to land the top running back in the 2026 class, Day and the Buckeyes will have to beat out Goergia, Tennessee, and Michigan. Hiter took his official visit to Columbus back in May, so the Ohio State coaching staff must now play the waiting game. Luckily for the Buckeyes, the program already has one top-10 running back in four-star Favour Akih. However, the combination of both Hiter and Akih would give the program a perfect running back pairing for the future.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Michigan Player Hilariously Fails at Roasting Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Ohio State Legend Urban Meyer Drops Major Prediction for Texas Game
MORE: Former NFL Player Drops Huge Take on Chiefs' Josh Simmons
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Sends Scary Message to College Football
MORE: Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith Lands Titanic NFL Comparison