Ohio State, Ryan Day Lose Out on Talented 4-Star Defender to Georgia
After Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day and the program's impressive recruiting run in April, the Buckeyes hit a road block in the month of May. And on the final day of the month, Ohio State was unable to land yet another talented defender in the 2026 cycle.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Saturday that four-star defensive lineman Carter Luckie has committed the the University of Georgia over the Buckeyes and North Carolina State.
Luckie is a top-40 defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as well as a top-50 player in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. At 6-foot-5, 265 lbs, the Georgia native clearly possesses the size and strength to play at the next level. And while his rating may be low as of now, a big senior season could easily boost his rating.
While it may come as no surprise that Day and the Buckeyes lost a recruit to his in-state University, Luckie would have been a major commitment for Ohio State's recruiting class. Despite it's high rating, Day's upcoming class does not feature a defensive lineman, which still remains a huge need for the Buckeyes moving forward.
Luckily, there are multiple players within the 2026 class that Ohio State is in the mix for heading into the month of Jun. Four-stars Aiden Harris, Earnest Rankins and Emanuel Ruffin are just a few defensive lineman that fans should watch as the Buckeyes continue to bolster their 2026 class.
