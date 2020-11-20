SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Hooked Him! Quinn Ewers Flips from Texas to Ohio State

Adam Prescott

In one of the more wild and notable recruiting developments throughout recent memory, Ohio State has received a verbal commitment from arguably the top overall player for the 2022 cycle.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers, regarded as the No. 1 prospect (regardless of position) by multiple recruiting outlets, officially announced his decision to attend Ohio State after backing away from Texas. He initially verballed to Tom Herman and the Longhorns back on August 14 before reopening his recruitment.

This news comes after Ewers was apparently quoted as being “100% committed to Texas” through an interview with hookem.com and the Austin American-Statesman. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound signal caller is a standout for Southlake Carroll High School (near Dallas, Texas) and the highest-rated QB since Trevor Lawrence, now starring for Clemson.

Ewers threw for 4,000 yards and 45 touchdowns in 14 games of his sophomore season, tossing just three interceptions in the process while completing over 72% of his passes. He also rushed for over 500 yards and another nine scores, leading his team to a 13-1 record in the largest classification/division for Texas football.

Ohio State had previously been right there as a finalist alongside Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma and Clemson before Ewers originally chose Texas. Making the current flip even more notable, now, is that he spurned Herman and current Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. Both are former/recent Buckeye assistants.

Ewers choosing Ohio State will also get many people talking about the dimension of how multiple talented QB’s will settle within future depth charts. Current freshmen C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller III are in Columbus competing to be the “next guy” behind Justin Fields, while 2021 commit Kyle McCord is one of the best at his position in this current cycle.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Men's Basketball Schedule Announced

Ohio State begins Big Ten play on Dec. 16 against Purdue, playing mostly twice per week until they conclude the regular season against Illinois on March 6. The schedule also features non-conference games with Notre Dame and North Carolina.

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields Praises Indiana Defense

Here are my biggest takeaways from Justin Fields' Wednesday meeting with reporters.

Brendan Gulick

No Fans Permitted at Ohio State vs. Indiana

With today's announcement from the Columbus Dept. of Health, family members won't be permitted to attend Saturday's game.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are Preparing for Indiana

Coach Day joined Buckeye Roundtable on Monday night to share his thoughts.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Recruiting Class of 2021 Rated No. 1 in America

The Buckeyes continue to hold the top spot on the SI All-American national rankings for the incoming class.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Basketball to Open Season with Illinois State

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann says the Buckeyes will open the season on Nov. 25 with the Redbirds.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Indiana is Top-10 Matchup

Ohio State holds on to its No. 3 national ranking while Indiana jumps to No. 9 after their beatdown at Michigan on Saturday.

Brendan Gulick

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Coming to Columbus for Indiana Game

The FOX pregame show makes its second appearance at the Shoe this year.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Offers Small Scheduling Flexibility

Should another game have been cancelled in the Big Ten this week, the Buckeyes may have been able to play Saturday after all.

Brendan Gulick

Day Would've Been Open to Replacement Opponent

The Ohio State Buckeyes don't have the ability to schedule a replacement game Saturday, but Ryan Day would have been open to the idea.

Brendan Gulick