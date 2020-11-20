Hooked Him! Quinn Ewers Flips from Texas to Ohio State

In one of the more wild and notable recruiting developments throughout recent memory, Ohio State has received a verbal commitment from arguably the top overall player for the 2022 cycle.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers, regarded as the No. 1 prospect (regardless of position) by multiple recruiting outlets, officially announced his decision to attend Ohio State after backing away from Texas. He initially verballed to Tom Herman and the Longhorns back on August 14 before reopening his recruitment.

This news comes after Ewers was apparently quoted as being “100% committed to Texas” through an interview with hookem.com and the Austin American-Statesman. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound signal caller is a standout for Southlake Carroll High School (near Dallas, Texas) and the highest-rated QB since Trevor Lawrence, now starring for Clemson.

Ewers threw for 4,000 yards and 45 touchdowns in 14 games of his sophomore season, tossing just three interceptions in the process while completing over 72% of his passes. He also rushed for over 500 yards and another nine scores, leading his team to a 13-1 record in the largest classification/division for Texas football.

Ohio State had previously been right there as a finalist alongside Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma and Clemson before Ewers originally chose Texas. Making the current flip even more notable, now, is that he spurned Herman and current Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. Both are former/recent Buckeye assistants.

Ewers choosing Ohio State will also get many people talking about the dimension of how multiple talented QB’s will settle within future depth charts. Current freshmen C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller III are in Columbus competing to be the “next guy” behind Justin Fields, while 2021 commit Kyle McCord is one of the best at his position in this current cycle.

