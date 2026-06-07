After an Impressive Showing on Saturday, Oklahoma is One Win Away From Omaha

Much of what the Oklahoma Sooners showed during Regional play in Atlanta carried over to Super Regional play in Lawrence.

A dominant 8-1 victory over the hosting No. 15 Kansas Jayhawks saw superb pitching from starter Cord Rager (six strikeouts in six innings), steady relief from the bullpen and more explosion from the plate.

Dayton Tockey? He's still on one — evidenced by his three-run home run in the fourth.

Regardless, Skip Johnson's message since Thursday has been clear. "Yesterday is dead." For the Sooners (37-22) to keep their Omaha hopes alive, they'll have to forget about the successes of Saturday if they want to clinch a ticket to the College World Series later today.

Oklahoma Sooners Trey Gambill (20) gets a reaction from the bullpen as he rounds the bases after a home run hit against Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Lawrence Super Regional game at Hoglund Ballpark on June 6, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson will call upon another freshman to start on the mound for Sunday's game. RHP Xander Mercurius hopes to continue the Sooners' momentum. His older brother, LJ Mercurius, earned his third save of the year, pitching the final three innings on Saturday.

While pitching will always be the strength of the team, Oklahoma's ability to hit has brought the team to another level. No longer the victim of stranded bases, the Sooners are hitting and scoring in bunches.

How to Watch Game 2 of the Lawrence Super Regional

When: Sunday, June 7

Sunday, June 7 Time: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Channel: ESPN

Tockey, Trey Gambill and Camden Johnson each belted home runs against KU (45-17) pitcher Dominic Voegele. For Tockey, it was his seventh home run of the year, but specifically his fifth since May 16. With their combined efforts, OU led 7-0 — a lead that Kansas could not rebound from.

The question is now whether or not Oklahoma can continue that momentum.

OU has now won four games in a row since losing to Georgia Tech in Regional play. The Sooners rebounded with an explosive win over The Citadel before shocking the college baseball world in back-to-back come-from-behind victories over the Yellow Jackets.

If the Sooners lose, they will find themselves in another do-or-die game on Monday — that time has yet to be announced.

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Yesterday's win put Oklahoma at 7-8 all-time in Super Regional games. OU is hoping to make their 12th appearance in the College World Series should they win the day over the Jayhawks. The Sooners are 105-87 all-time in NCAA postseason play — winning national championships in 1951 and 1994.