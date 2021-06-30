Former Oklahoma SP Cade Cavalli to Participate in MLB Futures Game

The Major League Baseball season is continuing to move along with the annual All-Star festivities rapidly approaching in Denver, CO.

The first event of the week at the home of the Colorado Rockies is the annual Futures Game, which essentially serves as an All-Star Game of all the best minor league players in baseball.

Participating in the game will be former Oklahoma pitcher Cade Cavalli, who earned the selection after the superb season he has put together thus far in the Washington Nationals organization. His 88 strikeouts on the year are the most of any pitcher in all of minor league baseball.

Cade Cavalli Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Cavalli, currently playing for the Double-A Harrisburg Senators, was selected in the first round with the No. 22 overall pick by the Nationals in last summer’s MLB draft. He has lived up to that selection so far, to the tune of a 3-2 record with a 2.06 ERA in nine starts.

While Cavalli is the only former Oklahoma player playing in the game, he isn’t the only one with ties to the Sooners.

Bobby Witt Jr., whose father starred for Oklahoma and who was committed to the Sooners himself before opting to play professionally, will be playing for the American League team as a member of the Kansas City Royals organization.

Witt was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Royals in the 2019 MLB draft and is currently batting .286 with 12 home runs and a .905 OPS with the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Bobby Witt Jr. Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Cavalli and Witt will be on opposite teams in the game since they play for organizations in opposite leagues, so they could face off with one another, which would certainly be a delight to Sooners baseball fans. Despite both playing at Double-A, they are in different leagues so aren’t currently scheduled to meet in the regular season.

The MLB Futures Game is set for Sunday, July 11.