Oklahoma's Saturday Bricktown Showdown with Tennessee Suspended Due to Weather

OKLAHOMA CITY — A lightning delay at 8:48 p.m. in the seventh inning paused play between Oklahoma and Tennessee. Down 5-3 with one out and a runner on first, OU was trying to rally after a third inning of blunders led to an early lead transforming into a deficit.

An hour later, the game was suspended for the evening due to weather.

Play will resume tomorrow at 1 p.m. The third game will beging 45 minutes after the second game reaches its conclusion.

Xander Mercurius got his first start of the season in place of his brother LJ Merurius. After retiring the first six batters he faced, his play and confidence fell off in the fourth surrendering four runs highlighted by and RBI-triple, Mercurius finished with six strikeouts, giving up five runs off six hits.

Oklahoma infielder Camden Johnson | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Camden Johnson got Bricktown rocking with a two-run home run out of deep center field. The first inning was kind to the Sooners with Deiten LaChance and Jaxon Willits with back-to-back singles — the latter advancing LaChance to third.

Trey Gambill scored LaChance with a sacrifice grounder to put OU up 3-0 at the end of the first.

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After retiring the next three batters he faced, Mercurius had a tough start to the third inning.

A routine ground-out turned into a single when Mercurius stopped running towards first after LaChance secured the ball, but with no one to throw to. The mental error led to no outs and a man on first to start the third.

An RBI-triple by Manny Marin scored the Volunteers their first run. Tennessee wasn't done.

Jay Abernathy earned an RBI with a single into left field. A fly-out and a strikeout followed — Mercurius' gaffe at first base fresh in everyone's mind. With Oklahoma leading 3-2, Trent Grindlinger singled into right field to score two runners. After the dust settled, OU entered the bottom of the third down 4-3.

Camden Johnson at the plate | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Johnson had a tough fifth inning at third base.

A rocket from Blake Grimmer just eluded Johnson's glove for a single. Two pitches later, Henry Ford hit a laser directly to Johnson, who was unable to snag the ball in the dirt — resulting in an error and run scored for the Volunteers.

At 5-3, Skip Johnson made the change at the mound, bringing in Nate Smithburg.

Oklahoma let a great chance slip away with bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth. Kyle Branch grounded out to end the inning, leaving three on and the Sooners still down 5-3.

Deiten LaChance celebrates a home run. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

OU and Tennessee entered into a lightning delay shortly after and will resume play tomorrow, Sunday, at 1 p.m.