Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Complete Sweep of UTSA

The Sooners picked up wins in both ends of Sunday's doubleheader to complete the three-game sweep and extend their win streak to four games.

Home sweet home.

Following a rough weekend in Houston, Oklahoma entered the week needing some wins with four home games to begin a long stretch of playing the vast majority of their upcoming schedule at the friendly confines of L. Dale Mitchell Park.

After knocking off Dallas Baptist on Tuesday and opening their three-game set with UTSA with a win on Saturday, the Sooners battled the Roadrunners in a doubleheader on Sunday to wrap up the weekend.

OU did what they needed to, taking both ends of the double dip to sweep the series and move to 5-0 on the young season at home.

The first contest saw the Sooners cruise to comfortable win by the final tally of 8-3.

Right-hander David Sandlin got the ball to open the afternoon looking to bounce back after being chased in the first inning of his last start in Houston.

He would do that and then some, completely dominating over the course of eight innings allowing just two hits and one run while striking out six.

Oklahoma got the scoring started early and often plating six runs in the first four frames, highlighted by a solo home run by second baseman Jackson Nicklaus.

The Roadrunners would do some damage in the ninth by scoring three runs, but Sooners reliever Carter Campbell still managed to secure the final three outs to lock up the victory.

Left-hander Chazz Martinez then took the mound in the second game and picked up right where Sandlin left off to help OU pick up a 9-5 win.

Martinez was completely dominant working seven innings of one-run ball allowing just three hits.

Similarly to the first game, Oklahoma jumped out to an early lead scoring four runs in the second inning on RBI hits from right fielder Brett Squires and catcher Hudson Polk before left fielder Kendall Pettis connected on a two-run homer.

The Sooners tacked on three more runs with one scoring in each of the third, fifth and sixth innings to extend the advantage to 7-1 into the late innings.

Things would get hairy for Oklahoma in the eighth, however, with Ben Abram and Jaret Godman running into struggles that allowed four Roadrunners to come across home plate and trim the lead to just two.

But, OU would get two of those runs back right away with an RBI knock by the pinch-hitting Sebastian Orduno followed by a sacrifice fly by first baseman Blake Robertson.

Trevin Michael then recorded the final three outs in the ninth to lock up the Oklahoma win.

The victory is the Sooners’ fourth in a row and improves their record to 9-5 on the young season.

Next up, OU will remain at home for a two-game midweek set with Air Force beginning on Tuesday night back at L. Dale Mitchell Park.