OU Baseball: Oklahoma Unveils Fan Experience Enhancements, New Seating Options
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department has announced a series of fan-experience enhancements at L. Dale Mitchell Park for the 2025 OU baseball home season, which starts Feb. 14. The expanded offerings are in response to fan feedback following the Sooners’ NCAA regional in Norman last season and are the result of current opportunities to elevate the fan experience. The immediate enhancements for the 2025 season — which include new premium seating in the main stadium and outfield, as well as upgraded concessions — are separate from the program’s continued to renovate the stadium.
The ballpark upgrades coming this season are also a direct result of the momentum Oklahoma Baseball is currently experiencing, with two conference titles, a trip to the Men’s College World Series and pair of 40-win seasons since 2022.
Read on for some of the improvements fans can expect this season.
Right Field Patio: ‘Section 405’
Debuting at L. Dale Mitchell Park in 2025 is a shaded patio seating option beyond the right field wall. Located in front of the berm to the east of the ballpark, “Section 405” will allow fans a new seating option for 2025 that features 126 chairback seats sold on a single-game basis starting at $15.
OU’s and list of prohibited items will apply to the area and fans will not be permitted to bring their own food or beverage. Limited concession options, including beer, will be available in the area for purchase. Fans with tickets in Section 405 may enter the ballpark through the main gates and walk along the southeast side of the stadium through the parking lot on the first-base side to access the right field area.
The Section 405 area will be gated, and non-ticketed berm seating will not be permitted.
Loge Boxes, Renovated Suites
Four loge boxes will be installed on the upper concourse of the first- and third-base lines to provide an additional premium seating option for fans looking for an enhanced game day experience. Options to purchase a box with seating arrangements between two and eight seats are currently available on a season and conference-only ticket basis. Single-game ticket options for these loge boxes could become available in February.
In addition to the loge boxes, two remodeled suites are available for purchase for the upcoming season, located within the newly renovated press box on the first-base side. These suites seat 9-12 guests and include a personal television and the option to purchase food and beverage within the suite.
Fans interested in suite or loge box seating at L. Dale Mitchell Park may complete the via The Sooner Club. For questions and more info, fans may contact The Sooner Club at (405) 325-8000 or via email at .
Drink Rails, Upgraded Concessions
Additional 2025 interior upgrades to Mitchell Park include a set of drink rails on the upper concourse area and increased concessions options for fans.
Upper-concourse concessions offerings this season include Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Psycho Taco, HTeaO and Kona Ice. A Live On Hospitality food trailer, featuring traditional ballpark favorites, plus a draft beer trailer and a new “Grab and Go” area will offer additional concessions options along the main concourse. The lower concourse area will again feature two portable alcohol carts. Outfield options will include Dippin’ Dots, Poppin’ Okies and a portable beer stand.
All Ticket Options On Sale Now
Non-premium and Section 405 single-game tickets for the 2025 Oklahoma baseball campaign are through the OU Athletics Ticket Office. Season tickets and group packages are also available for purchase. Season tickets start at $100 per seat for OU’s 31-game home slate and inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference, which features home series against Vanderbilt (2019 national champion), Mississippi State (2021 national champion), Ole Miss (2022 national champion), LSU (2023 national champion) and Texas. Single-game ticket prices start at $10 for general admission.
Additional seating options in 2025 include lower and upper-reserved seating, Section 405, and suite and loge box premium areas. Upper-reserved seating at L. Dale Mitchell Park now includes padded chairbacks for spectators in Sections 101 and 102. Fans purchasing the new upper-reserved section tickets will be contacted by an OU Athletics Ticket Office sales representative for seat selection.
OU students receive free admission to all regular season games at L. Dale Mitchell Park with an additional student section located beyond the left field wall (more info below).
Group pricing starts at $5 with experience options, which include locker room tours, ‘anthem buddies’ and access to pregame batting practice on the field.
To purchase tickets, click here or contact the OU Athletics Ticket Office by phone at (405) 325-2424. Fans interested in suite or loge box seating may complete an interest form or contact The Sooner Club at (405) 325-8000 or via email at .
Fans who have questions about 2025 OU baseball tickets should contact the OU Athletics Ticket Office during normal business hours (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT) at 800-456-4668 or by email at .
The 2025 OU baseball home promotional schedule is set to be announced in the coming weeks, complete with Mitchell Park giveaways, theme nights, concessions deals and more. Stay tuned to SoonerSports.com and Oklahoma Baseball’s social media accounts for more information.
Left Field Student Seating
With the addition of Section 405 beyond the right field wall, the left field berm will transform into an exclusive area for OU student seating. Students will receive free admission to the gated area with a valid OU student ID and are permitted to bring their own seating, food and beverages to the left field berm area.
Baseball Stadium Project
In addition to on-field success, the program continues to see significant momentum toward the as funding for the project has increased by over 200% in the past 12 months with additional contributions needed to fully fund the renovation via donor support.
Future enhancements to OU’s baseball facility will dramatically impact the student-athlete team spaces and the overall fan experience, aiming to transform the ballpark's look from the stadium's interior bowl and exterior. New locker rooms, training areas, coaches' offices and team meeting areas combined with multiple seating concepts, terraced berms and additional awnings and concourses would create a first-class facility for fans and student-athletes. A new state-of-the-art performance and player development center and a new entry to the team facility, including a Champions Lobby to display the program’s success and tradition, are planned.
Investment in the Oklahoma Baseball Stadium Project through private gifts of all sizes is pivotal to the program’s pursuit of championships and continued success. For more information or to donate visit TheSoonerClub.com/Baseball or contact The Sooner Club at (405) 325-8000 or via email at .