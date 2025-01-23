All Sooners

OU Baseball: Oklahoma Unveils Fan Experience Enhancements, New Seating Options

After successfully hosting a super regional last year in Norman, OU has responded to fan feedback for an even better gameday experience.

John E. Hoover

Fans at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman
Fans at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

By OU Media Relations

NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department has announced a series of fan-experience enhancements at L. Dale Mitchell Park for the 2025 OU baseball home season, which starts Feb. 14. The expanded offerings are in response to fan feedback following the Sooners’ NCAA regional in Norman last season and are the result of current opportunities to elevate the fan experience. The immediate enhancements for the 2025 season — which include new premium seating in the main stadium and outfield, as well as upgraded concessions — are separate from the program’s continued  to renovate the stadium. 

The ballpark upgrades coming this season are also a direct result of the momentum Oklahoma Baseball is currently experiencing, with two conference titles, a trip to the Men’s College World Series and pair of 40-win seasons since 2022. 

Read on for some of the improvements fans can expect this season. 

Right Field Patio: ‘Section 405’ 

Debuting at L. Dale Mitchell Park in 2025 is a shaded patio seating option beyond the right field wall. Located in front of the berm to the east of the ballpark, “Section 405” will allow fans a new seating option for 2025 that features 126 chairback seats sold on a single-game basis starting at $15.  

OU’s  and list of prohibited items will apply to the area and fans will not be permitted to bring their own food or beverage. Limited concession options, including beer, will be available in the area for purchase. Fans with tickets in Section 405 may enter the ballpark through the main gates and walk along the southeast side of the stadium through the parking lot on the first-base side to access the right field area. 

The Section 405 area will be gated, and non-ticketed berm seating will not be permitted. 

Loge Boxes, Renovated Suites 

Four loge boxes will be installed on the upper concourse of the first- and third-base lines to provide an additional premium seating option for fans looking for an enhanced game day experience. Options to purchase a box with seating arrangements between two and eight seats are currently available on a season and conference-only ticket basis. Single-game ticket options for these loge boxes could become available in February. 

In addition to the loge boxes, two remodeled suites are available for purchase for the upcoming season, located within the newly renovated press box on the first-base side. These suites seat 9-12 guests and include a personal television and the option to purchase food and beverage within the suite. 

Fans interested in suite or loge box seating at L. Dale Mitchell Park may complete the  via The Sooner Club. For questions and more info, fans may contact The Sooner Club at (405) 325-8000 or via email at . 

Drink Rails, Upgraded Concessions  

Additional 2025 interior upgrades to Mitchell Park include a set of drink rails on the upper concourse area and increased concessions options for fans. 

Upper-concourse concessions offerings this season include Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Psycho Taco, HTeaO and Kona Ice. A Live On Hospitality food trailer, featuring traditional ballpark favorites, plus a draft beer trailer and a new “Grab and Go” area will offer additional concessions options along the main concourse. The lower concourse area will again feature two portable alcohol carts. Outfield options will include Dippin’ Dots, Poppin’ Okies and a portable beer stand. 

All Ticket Options On Sale Now  

Non-premium and Section 405 single-game tickets for the 2025 Oklahoma baseball campaign are  through the OU Athletics Ticket Office. Season tickets and group packages are also available for purchase. Season tickets start at $100 per seat for OU’s 31-game home slate and inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference, which features home series against Vanderbilt (2019 national champion), Mississippi State (2021 national champion), Ole Miss (2022 national champion), LSU (2023 national champion) and Texas. Single-game ticket prices start at $10 for general admission. 

Additional seating options in 2025 include lower and upper-reserved seating, Section 405, and suite and loge box premium areas. Upper-reserved seating at L. Dale Mitchell Park now includes padded chairbacks for spectators in Sections 101 and 102. Fans purchasing the new upper-reserved section tickets will be contacted by an OU Athletics Ticket Office sales representative for seat selection. 

OU students receive free admission to all regular season games at L. Dale Mitchell Park with an additional student section located beyond the left field wall (more info below). 

Group pricing starts at $5 with experience options, which include locker room tours, ‘anthem buddies’ and access to pregame batting practice on the field. 

To purchase tickets, click here or contact the OU Athletics Ticket Office by phone at (405) 325-2424. Fans interested in suite or loge box seating may complete an interest form or contact The Sooner Club at (405) 325-8000 or via email at . 

Fans who have questions about 2025 OU baseball tickets should contact the OU Athletics Ticket Office during normal business hours (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT) at 800-456-4668 or by email at . 

The 2025 OU baseball home promotional schedule is set to be announced in the coming weeks, complete with Mitchell Park giveaways, theme nights, concessions deals and more. Stay tuned to SoonerSports.com and Oklahoma Baseball’s social media accounts for more information.  

Left Field Student Seating   

With the addition of Section 405 beyond the right field wall, the left field berm will transform into an exclusive area for OU student seating. Students will receive free admission to the gated area with a valid OU student ID and are permitted to bring their own seating, food and beverages to the left field berm area. 

Baseball Stadium Project  

In addition to on-field success, the program continues to see significant momentum toward the  as funding for the project has increased by over 200% in the past 12 months with additional contributions needed to fully fund the renovation via donor support.  

Future enhancements to OU’s baseball facility will dramatically impact the student-athlete team spaces and the overall fan experience, aiming to transform the ballpark's look from the stadium's interior bowl and exterior. New locker rooms, training areas, coaches' offices and team meeting areas combined with multiple seating concepts, terraced berms and additional awnings and concourses would create a first-class facility for fans and student-athletes. A new state-of-the-art performance and player development center and a new entry to the team facility, including a Champions Lobby to display the program’s success and tradition, are planned.   

Investment in the Oklahoma Baseball Stadium Project through private gifts of all sizes is pivotal to the program’s pursuit of championships and continued success. For more information or to donate visit TheSoonerClub.com/Baseball or contact The Sooner Club at (405) 325-8000 or via email at .

Published
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Baseball