4-star Wide Receiver Prospect Commits to SEC Foe Instead of Oklahoma
Despite visiting Norman just a few days ago, Craig Dandridge opted to commit elsewhere.
Dandridge, a wide receiver prospect from Alpharetta, GA in the Class of 2026, pledged with Georgia on Thursday, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Dandridge is graded as a 4-star prospect by On3 and Rivals, while 247Sports has him listed as a 3-star.
Listed at 6-1 and 172 pounds, Dandridge starred for Cambridge High School in 2024. He finished his junior season with 1,443 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns on 58 catches.
Dandridge is ranked as the No. 229 overall prospect and No. 36 wideout in the Class of 2026 by On3.
After his illustrious 2024 season, Dandridge spent the spring touring programs across the country.
He took unofficial visits to Tennessee and Duke before officially visiting Stanford and Georgia in May. In the weeks leading up to his commitment, Dandridge visited Georgia Tech, Tennessee again (official visit) and Oklahoma.
Dandridge raved about Oklahoma’s program culture after his visit in an interview with Rivals’ Parker Thune.
“Oklahoma’s... taking the right steps necessary to [go] back to the old roots and let history repeat itself,” Dandridge told Thune.
Though Dandridge’s decision may be disappointing to Sooner fans, there has been plenty to cheer about on the recruiting trail.
Oklahoma secured commitments from linebacker Beau Jandreau of Arizona and defensive end Daniel Norman of Florida on Monday. Those pledges followed a busy week, where the Sooners picked up commitments from quarterback Bowe Bentley, running back DeZephen Walker and kicker Trace Rudd.
Altogether, OU has 13 players committed in its 2026 recruiting class. 247Sports has Oklahoma’s class ranked No. 39 in the site’s Class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.