4-star Wide Receiver Prospect Commits to SEC Foe Instead of Oklahoma

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Craig Dandridge has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 175 WR from Milton, GA chose the Bulldogs over Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, & Stanford



“Thank you God, we staying home! Go Dawgs #CTG”https://t.co/NSPlMfDwAw pic.twitter.com/p4Ui0U36M2