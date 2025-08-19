After a Brief Stint in the Transfer Portal, David Stone is 'Glad to be Back' at Oklahoma
NORMAN — Most Oklahoma players pick the Sooners just once throughout their careers.
OU defensive tackle David Stone picked head coach Brent Venables and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates twice.
Stone played in all 13 games as a true freshman, totaling six tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack after mostly playing special teams and on the back end of Oklahoma’s rotation up the middle.
He seemed determined last spring to seize a larger role in Venables’ defense, but after spring practice wrapped up in Norman, Stone elected to enter the transfer portal.
His stay was brief, as he quickly decided to stay with the Sooners, and his teammates have since praised Stone for his work ethic and determination throughout the summer and fall camp.
“Honestly, the whole situation, a lot of personal things going on. I'm glad to be back,” Stone said on Tuesday. “… Big thing for me was the offseason, and that transition time to now has been pretty big for me.”
Leaning on Another Oklahoman
Stone played his first two seasons of high school football locally at Del City High School before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida.
When debating if he would stay in the Sooner State, he turned to another Oklahoma high school standout and former teammate for guidance.
“One person in particular was Ethan Downs,” Stone said. “He was here and I would sit down and talk with him a little about legacy and what it meant to him, and that played a big part in the reason why I decided to stay.”
Downs, a Weatherford, OK, prodcut, totaled 110 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five tipped passes in four seasons with the Sooners. He was around the program in the lead-up to the NFL Draft, and he was able to impart his perspective on Stone.
The defensive tackle also leaned on his position coach, Bates.
“Having someone that I really trust be able to help me and guide me on the path that I want in life, which is to play at the next level, was definitely beneficial for me,” Stone said.
Plan of Attack
Once he decided to stick with the team, Stone and Bates drew up a detailed plan for him to develop and improve leading into 2025.
“I had a lot of things to improve on as far as my body, my technique, things like that,” Stone said. “So we focused pretty hard on those things, and man, it's been paying off.
“… We really got a physical plan as far as what I needed to improve on in the run game, focused on my pass rush a little bit too. And then as far as body weight, increasing mass and things like that, so it's harder to move me off the ball.”
For Bates, Stone has done his part throughout the summer and into fall camp to take a major leap in 2025.
“It’s been a model of consistency,” Bates said on Tuesday. “The work he’s put in … the work you put in, it will follow you like a shadow. Whatever you do, or the lack thereof, it’s going to show. He’s putting it in like a coach.
“Like right now, I’m doing this interview, he’s going to be upstairs wanting to watch tape. … He’s asking for it. He’s really craving coaching and understanding it. He’s actually the smartest player in the room.”
Bates isn’t the only coach who has noticed the change in Stone, either.
“He’s fighting to be a starter and he’s showing up every day like it matters to him,” Venables said last week. “Has really taken another big step.”
Better Together
Stone signed with the Sooners alongside IMG teammate Jayden Jackson.
Jackson excelled last year, totaling 30 tackles and starting 10 of OU’s 13 games, and he was named a Freshman All-American by the FWAA, ESPN and On3, and Jackson was a Freshman All-SEC selection.
Seeing Jackson succeed in Year 1 inspired Stone, as the duo dreams of anchoring Oklahoma’s defensive line just like they did at IMG Academy.
“J’s a hell of a player,” Stone said. “A good ball player. Very knowledgeable. Just having that person, someone close to me, be able to pick up game from him, steal little tips and tricks, it's a blessing to have.”
Jackson is excited about the impact Stone could make this season as well.
“I’ve seen a hungry guy,” Jackson said. “… He probably knows the most ball on the defensive tackle group, and it’s just amazing to see that from where he came from last year.”