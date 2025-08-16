Oklahoma DT Jayden Jackson is 'Hungry' for More After a Phenomenal Freshman Season
NORMAN — The only thing that’s slowed down defensive tackle Jayden Jackson since arriving at Oklahoma is his shoulder.
Jackson enjoyed a phenomenal freshman campaign at the heart of OU’s defensive line.
He started 10 games and played in all 13, totaling 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and a tipped pass — performances that landed him on the FWAA and ESPN’s Freshman All-American teams and earned him Freshman All-SEC honors.
Jackson had to sit out spring practice while he recovered from shoulder surgery, but he’s hit the ground running in fall camp.
“The shoulder feels brand new, man,” he said on Friday. “I’m about ready to go. So it feels amazing.”
Watching from the sidelines during spring practice did offer Jackson a chance to hone the mental side of his game, however.
“It kind of forced me to look deeper into our plays and schemes,” Jackson said. “See what the d-end kind of does here instead of my job. See where the backers plug in, things like that. So it definitely opened my horizon to our playbook.”
The rehabilitation process went well, allowing Jackson to pick up right where he left off as he hit the field in fall camp.
“Jayden Jackson… Man, he has been fantastic,” OU coach Brent Venables said on Friday.
With a year under his belt, Jackson got acclimated back to camp quickly, and he has noticed that things are starting to slow down for him on the field.
“I’m not saying I’m comfortable, but it’s just familiar,” Jackson said. “… Last year… everything was quicker, everything was stronger, faster. So this year I kind of have a grasp of what’s going to happen this season.”
Returning so many pieces from last year’s defensive line has also been comfortable for Todd Bates’ defensive tackles.
Damonic Williams and Gracen Halton return from nice seasons in 2024, and Jackson believes David Stone might be the most improved piece of the group.
“We’ve got a bunch of dogs that’s hungry, ready to eat,” Jackson said. “A lot of guys trying to get out of here, trying to get to the league and then a lot of young guys trying to step up.”
The big bodies up the middle will be essential for Venables’ defense, especially as the Sooners try to replace the production of linebacker Danny Stutsman in the front seven.
“I don’t gas people, so it’s really hard, but I have to — I would be remiss and negligent if I didn’t,” said Venables. “Because (the defensive tackles have) been showing a great deal of maturity. They’re hungry. They’re not satisfied. And they know there’s a lot of work to be done, and they know they haven’t done anything and proven anything.”
The mettle of Oklahoma’s defensive line will be tested early.
OU hosts No. 14 Michigan in Week 2. Last year, the Wolverines rushed for 157.2 yards per game, which ranked 73rd in the FBS.
If the Sooners can bottle up Michigan’s running game, it’ll heap tons of pressure on likely starter and true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood.
“It’s just been a grind, man,” Jackson said. “Everybody’s working. Everyone’s doing their job. A lot of young guys stepping up, doing their roles and it’s gonna be a hell of a season.”