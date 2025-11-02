All Sooners

After Tennessee Trip, Oklahoma Sees a Surge in the Polls

The Sooners faced numerous adversities against the Vols, including 102,000 noisy fans, but kept cool and are now making their move as the CFP rankings arrive.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma defensive lineman Danny Okoye
Oklahoma defensive lineman Danny Okoye / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With a road record better than their home record, the Oklahoma Sooners are back on the rise in this week’s college football polls.

OU climbed six spots to No. 12 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, and now sit at No. 11, up seven spots, in the Associated Press Top 25 after Saturday’s 33-27 victory at previously 18th-ranked Tennessee.

This is the last week of the season that the coaches poll and the writers poll will be displayed in front of teams’ names on your TV or computer screens. On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff rankings debut this season, and dozens of teams are currently in the running for a berth in the 12-team field.

The top of the polls didn’t change much from last week. The Big Ten Conference again has the top two teams in the country, according to the coaches poll, with Ohio State (8-0) and Indiana (9-0) ranked No. 1 and 2 this week, while the SEC comes in at No. 3, 4 and 5 with Texas A&M (8-0), Alabama (7-1) and Georgia (7-1).

No. 6 Oregon (7-1), No. 7 Ole Miss (8-1), No.. 8 BYU (8-0), No. 10 Texas Tech (8-1) and No. 10 Notre Dame (6-2) round out the top 10 in the coaches’ poll.

The Sooners (7-2) are off next weekend, but return to action on Nov. 15 when they travel to Tuscaloosa to face the No. 4-ranked Crimson Tide.

OU demolished Bama in last year’s home finale with a dominating 24-3 victory.

The Sooners then host No. 17 Missouri (6-2) before finished off the regular season with a home game against unranked LSU.

Oklahoma and Brent Venables took care of business against Josh Heupel and the Vols in front of almost 102,000 fans by turning three defensive takeaways into 13 points, by implementing a powerful running game behind Xavier Robinson’s career-high 115 yards, and with a school-record four field goals from Tate Sandell, including a record three of 50 yards or more.

The game was statistically one-sided early and it looked like the Vols might win in a rout, but defensive end R Mason Thomas’ dramatic, school-record, 71-yard scoop and score of Joey Aguilar fumble, and interceptions from Peyton Bowen and Robert Spears-Jennings just before halftime produced two field goals.

In the second half, OU mounted 137 rushing yards, compared to just 17 for the Vols, and rode the powerful leg of Sandell, who has now made a school-record 18 consecutive field goals.

feed

Published
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Football