After Tennessee Trip, Oklahoma Sees a Surge in the Polls
With a road record better than their home record, the Oklahoma Sooners are back on the rise in this week’s college football polls.
OU climbed six spots to No. 12 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, and now sit at No. 11, up seven spots, in the Associated Press Top 25 after Saturday’s 33-27 victory at previously 18th-ranked Tennessee.
This is the last week of the season that the coaches poll and the writers poll will be displayed in front of teams’ names on your TV or computer screens. On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff rankings debut this season, and dozens of teams are currently in the running for a berth in the 12-team field.
The top of the polls didn’t change much from last week. The Big Ten Conference again has the top two teams in the country, according to the coaches poll, with Ohio State (8-0) and Indiana (9-0) ranked No. 1 and 2 this week, while the SEC comes in at No. 3, 4 and 5 with Texas A&M (8-0), Alabama (7-1) and Georgia (7-1).
No. 6 Oregon (7-1), No. 7 Ole Miss (8-1), No.. 8 BYU (8-0), No. 10 Texas Tech (8-1) and No. 10 Notre Dame (6-2) round out the top 10 in the coaches’ poll.
The Sooners (7-2) are off next weekend, but return to action on Nov. 15 when they travel to Tuscaloosa to face the No. 4-ranked Crimson Tide.
OU demolished Bama in last year’s home finale with a dominating 24-3 victory.
The Sooners then host No. 17 Missouri (6-2) before finished off the regular season with a home game against unranked LSU.
Oklahoma and Brent Venables took care of business against Josh Heupel and the Vols in front of almost 102,000 fans by turning three defensive takeaways into 13 points, by implementing a powerful running game behind Xavier Robinson’s career-high 115 yards, and with a school-record four field goals from Tate Sandell, including a record three of 50 yards or more.
The game was statistically one-sided early and it looked like the Vols might win in a rout, but defensive end R Mason Thomas’ dramatic, school-record, 71-yard scoop and score of Joey Aguilar fumble, and interceptions from Peyton Bowen and Robert Spears-Jennings just before halftime produced two field goals.
In the second half, OU mounted 137 rushing yards, compared to just 17 for the Vols, and rode the powerful leg of Sandell, who has now made a school-record 18 consecutive field goals.